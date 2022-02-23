News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Whittlesey sisters walk off with impressive medal haul

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM February 23, 2022
Twin sisters Roxy and Robyn Briggs celebrate

Twin sisters Roxy and Robyn Briggs celebrate - Credit: Nisaa Brown

Three sisters from Whittlesey came home from the WKO English Championships with plenty of medals at the weekend.

The trio learn kickboxing, sport karate and boxing at the Inspired Martial Arts Club and travelled to Barnsley to compete.

Six-year-old twins Roxy and Robyn Briggs battled it out in three different finals, in kickboxing, continuous kickboxing and boxing, with Roxy winning all three English titles.

Despite being one of the lightest and smallest fighters in the competition, Roxy also finished seventh in the top fighters category - having received her belt as Grand Prix 2021 champion as well.

Jasmin Brown celebrates her success

Jasmin Brown celebrates her success - Credit: Nisaa Brown

Older sister Jasmin Brown finished second in her category at the same event to complete an impressive haul of seven medals for the family.


Whittlesey News

Don't Miss

Multiple cars have collided on the A141 March Road this evening. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Two cars collide on A141 junction with A605 near March

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Officers investigating the disappearance of Igors Jurgevicas, 45, have found a body in the March area.

Cambs Live News

Police find body in search for missing 45-year-old Igors Jurgevicas

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed Station Road in March amid Storm Dudley.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Updates as police close Station Road in March amid Storm Dudley chaos

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon