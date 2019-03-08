March teen Billy is a boxing champ as he wins first British title

Billy Baxter posing for the cameras after becoming British champion. Picture: DAVID COLE Archant

A young boxer from March gained a taste for success as he became a British champion.

Billy Baxter sees his arm raised and declared the winner. Picture: DAVID COLE Billy Baxter sees his arm raised and declared the winner. Picture: DAVID COLE

Billy Baxter represented England and reigned supreme at the Great Britain Schools Three Nations Finals Day in Barnsley on Sunday.

The 14-year-old, fighting out of March Boxing Club, beat Scottish opponent Calum Slater on a split decision to earn the Under 65kg crown, having initially received a bye to the final.

Baxter, who previously fought in the National Schools Championships, competed in the Class B category and was the only representative from March featuring in this year's event.

It was nearly all over from the outset, Baxter forcing the referee to count after a dominant first round.

Although slightly losing concentration in the second, Baxter managed to see off his challenger, and coach David Cole was in jubilant mood.

He said: "It was such a buzz for him.

"As a coach, I'm well proud."

Billy Baxter poses for the cameras after his success. Picture: DAVID COLE Billy Baxter poses for the cameras after his success. Picture: DAVID COLE

Baxter grew into the sport three years ago and is now hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Joe Steed and Damien Smith.

Next on the agenda is the England Boxing National Junior Championships next year, where he will fight for March BC.