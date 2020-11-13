Go-karting talent, 12, out to continue dominant form after romping to British title

Go-kart driver Vinnie Phillips (pictured) aims to continue his dominant form at the final event of the racing calendar in Portugal ahead of the new season. Picture: KARTPIX Archant

A 12-year-old go-kart driver is eager is continue his dominant form after romping to success on the national stage.

Go-kart driver Vinnie Phillips aims to continue his dominant form at the final event of the racing calendar in Portugal ahead of the new season. Picture: KARTPIX Go-kart driver Vinnie Phillips aims to continue his dominant form at the final event of the racing calendar in Portugal ahead of the new season. Picture: KARTPIX

Vinnie Phillips was one race away from securing a perfect record in the British Karting Championships, winning five out of six rounds to win the title.

The Benwick racer steamed to glory in the Mini X30 category during the 2020 campaign, where he was just three points shy of the maximum 670 points achievable in the tournament.

“He nearly achieved what was the perfect score when he got 667 points, but he still became the most dominant British champion there has ever been,” Chris Phillips, Vinnie’s uncle, said.

“It was an almost perfect end to the season, but unfortunately Vinnie could only pick up second in the final race.”

It has been an impressive rise to stardom for Vinnie since learning to ride a quad bike, before joining the Fusion Motorsport team.

In 2017, he claimed victory in the Micro Swift category at the SKUSA Super Nationals in Las Vegas and has been a regular competitor at the highest level of British karting.

Vinnie has also been training with the likes of world go-karting champion Callum Bradshaw, and has never looked back.

“My brother said he seems to like a quad bike, so I rang Daytona at Milton Keynes. They set up an hour’s lesson where they provided a teacher,” Chris said.

“We took him down there and for the first time, we saw Vinnie completely focused and he came running to us and said ‘can I have another hour?’”

Vinnie, who is also the Mini X30 vice champion of the Ultimate Karting Championships, is now preparing to race in the IAME Euro Series in Portugal between November 26-29, before graduating into the Junior X30 category for next season.

Although he may be in for a tougher challenge, Chris believes this event can stand his nephew in good stead for what is to come.

“We’ve tried to teach Vinnie that if you win, you’re gracious and if you lose, you’re gracious,” he said.

“This race will give him a flavour of what may come next year as the priorities for next season are the British and Euro Championships.

“We know he has the ability, but it’s a new car, engine, tyres; that will be a completely new experience for him. I’m confident he will make the final, but you never know.

“Even when he’s not racing, he is desperate to prepare himself and get better.”

