Tennis youngsters out in force for half-term fun
- Credit: Wisbech Tennis Club
Youngsters were out in force at Wisbech Tennis Club as they made the most of a sunny half-term.
Players enjoyed activities held at the club during the half-term holidays amid the summer sunshine.
On2Court coach Lewis Martin guided the two age groups of children through a variety of skills, drills and fun games.
In April, Wisbech Tennis Club launched two new floodlit tarmac courts at its home on Harecroft Road, which have been painted red and green.
Last year, over £25,000 had been raised to help fund the new courts as they aim to welcome players all-year round.
Players can also take part in the club’s new box league singles competition, with five leagues of four to five players in a bid to give members more competitive singles play.
The club offers a variety of memberships and all coaching is through On2Court, details can be found on www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk.