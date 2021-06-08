Published: 9:42 AM June 8, 2021

Youngsters were out in force at Wisbech Tennis Club as they made the most of a sunny half-term. - Credit: Wisbech Tennis Club

Youngsters were out in force at Wisbech Tennis Club as they made the most of a sunny half-term.

Players enjoyed activities held at the club during the half-term holidays amid the summer sunshine.

On2Court coach Lewis Martin guided the two age groups of children through a variety of skills, drills and fun games.

Children enjoying half-term activities at Wisbech Tennis Club. - Credit: Wisbech Tennis Club

In April, Wisbech Tennis Club launched two new floodlit tarmac courts at its home on Harecroft Road, which have been painted red and green.

Last year, over £25,000 had been raised to help fund the new courts as they aim to welcome players all-year round.

Players can also take part in the club’s new box league singles competition, with five leagues of four to five players in a bid to give members more competitive singles play.

The club offers a variety of memberships and all coaching is through On2Court, details can be found on www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk.