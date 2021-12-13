Gallery

The Magic of Motown is at King's Lynn Corn Exchange on January 21. - Credit: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

A new year comes with a variety of new shows. Here’s our pick of just a few of them hitting Cambridgeshire stages in January.

January 1-2: Swan Lake at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet returns to Cambridge Corn Exchange on January 1-2. - Credit: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Having wowed audiences across the UK since 2016, Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet returns to Cambridge Corn Exchange this new year.

There’s two spectacular productions of Tchaikovsky’s best-loved ballets: The Nutcracker and Swan Lake.

Visit Cambridge Corn Exchange’s website for ticket prices and show times.

January 6: Carl Barat at Cambridge Junction

Carl Barat is at Cambridge Junction on January 6. - Credit: Cambridge Junction

Carl Barat is best known for being the co-frontman with Pete Doherty of the garage rock band The Libertines, and as frontman and lead guitarist of Dirty Pretty Things.

Buy a ticket to this show and bring a friend for free.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets need to be purchased through Ticketweb.

January 18: McCartney – The Songbook at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

McCartney - The Songbook is at King's Lynn Corn Exchange on January 18. - Credit: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

From the producers of smash hit shows ‘That’ll be the Day’ and ‘Walk Right Back’, comes the ultimate McCartney experience.

Brand new for 2022, McCartney – The Songbook take to the stage recreating masterworks spanning over six decades.

The show starts at 7:30 and tickets are £26.

January 18: Burn the Floor with Kevin Clifton at The Cresset, Peterborough

Burn the Floor with Kevin Clifton is at The Cresset, Peterborough on January 18. - Credit: The Cresset

This fiery, energetic and revolutionary Ballroom production will, once again, set stages alight and show audiences why it is still the world’s leading Ballroom show after more than two decades.

This show has an abundance of infectious, rebellious energy and passion.

Tickets cost £46.50.

January 21: Magic of Motown at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

The Magic of Motown is at King's Lynn Corn Exchange on January 21. - Credit: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Celebrating 60 magical years of Motown, immerse yourself in the sound of a generation as The Magic of Motown returns to the stage!

Enjoy favourites including Heard it Through the Grapevine, Mr Postman, My Girl, Stop in The Name of Love, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough and more!

The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets are £29.50.

January 22: The (Steve) Royle Variety Performance at The Key Theatre, Peterborough

The (Steve) Royle Variety Performance is at The Key Theatre, Peterborough on January 22. - Credit: The Key Theatre

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 top three finalist, comedian, juggler and variety star Steve Royle takes his Royle Variety Performance on the road for a fun-filled evening for all the family.

The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets are £19.50 for adults and £17.50 for under 16s.

January 22: Vampires Rock Ghost Train at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Vampires Rock Ghost Train is at King's Lynn Corn Exchange on January 22. - Credit: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Starring Steve Steinman and an incredible cast of singers, dancers and musicians, this show will have you rocking in the aisles.

Featuring over 30 of the greatest classic rock anthems of all time, including Queen, AC/DC and Bonnie Tyler, it’s a show like no other.

The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets are £31.

January 22: Josh Berry and Rafe Hubris at Cambridge Junction

Josh Berry is at Cambridge Junction with Rafe Hubris on January 22. - Credit: Cambridge Junction

Stand-up comedian Josh Berry will mock people who went to slightly more prestigious private schools than him and whinge about his career for the best part of 40 minutes.

Rage Hubris will tell the story of the pandemic which he helped the government organised ‘vary vary well’.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £15.50

January 23: Chicago Blues Brothers at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Chicago Blues Brothers is at King's Lynn Corn Exchange on January 23. - Credit: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Direct from London’s west end, join the Chicago Blues Brothers and their nine-piece band for a brand new two-hour all singing, all dancing hit parade bringing you the greatest movie anthems of all time, performed live in concert.

You’ll dance, you’ll sing, you’ll have the time of your life.

The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets are £24 for adults and £15 for under 14’s.

January 28: The Best in Comedy at The Maltings, Ely

Suzi Ruffell will be joined by Lloyd Griffith and Ray Badran in The Best in Comedy at The Maltings, Ely on January 28. - Credit: The Maltings

The Anglia Comedy Co presents Suzi Ruffell, Lloyd Griffith and Ray Badran.

Suited and booted and stand-up comedian Suzi Ruffell has had five sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Lloyd Griffith is a comedian, actor, presenter and classically trained singer.

Ray Badran is an acclaimed Australian comedian and winner of best international comedian; who is renowned for his quirky and sharp observations.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets start from £15.

January 29: Common People 90’s Indie Nights at The Maltings, Ely

Common People 90's Indie Nights is at The Maltings, Ely on January 29. - Credit: The Maltings

Following sell out nights in both St Albans and Hitchin, it’s now Ely’s turn to host Common People 90’s indie nights.

The night will be wall to wall 90’s indie, covering the genre’s history from baggy to grunge to britpop and back.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £11.