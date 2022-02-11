Gallery

The third month of the year is creeping up on us, and what a better way to spend it than by booking tickets for some upcoming shows.

From tribute acts to mesmeric dance, here’s our pick of 11 that are coming to Cambridgeshire in March.

March 2-3: 2065 at Cambridge Junction

2065 is at Cambridge Junction on March 2-3. - Credit: Cambridge Junction

The year is 2065; the people are stifled under an oppressive regime made up of all-powerful corporations.

We follow a group of rebels who live outside the system and believe things can change for the better.

Can they bring music back to a city where it is needed more than ever?

March 4: Elvis on Tour at The Maltings in Ely

Elvis on Tour is at The Maltings in Ely on March 4. - Credit: Cambridge Junction

There are Elvis tributes and there is Andy Ottley - Elvis European finalist of 2018.

A magnificent tribute to Elvis Presley, capturing the performances of the undisputed King of Rock n Roll.

March 4: The Carpenters Experience at The Maltings in Ely

The Carpenters' holiday music has become synonymous with the yuletide season through the decades for millions of listeners of all generations who have cherished The Carpenters legacy.

Their music lives on through this special matinee show and should not be missed.

March 5: Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen at Cambridge Junction

Fern Brady is at Cambridge Junction on March 5. - Credit: Cambridge Junction

Following a sold out tour across Europe and Australia in 2019 and her most recent BBC stand up special Power & Chaos, Fern Brady brings her show Autistic Bikini Queen on a nationwide tour.

As seen on Live at the Apollo, Frankie Boyle's New World Order, Roast Battle, Russell Howard, and Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club.

March 8: Bram Stoker’s Dracula at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Adapted and performed by James Gaddas (Bad Girls, Coronation Street, Medics) comes across Bram Stoker’s original handwritten copy.

From strange encounters in the Count’s castle in Transylvania, to his ghostly arrival on a ship of death off the coast of Whitby, through midnight seductions and a heroic pursuit across Europe, racing against the setting of the sun – all have served to thrill and excite readers in equal measure.

March 13: Magical Bones at The Key Theatre

Breakdancing magician and finalist of Britain’s Got Talent 2020, Magical Bones is taking his new show Black Magic back on the road following a sold-out run at the pre-pandemic 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Bones is a unique performer, so expect to be taken on an awe-inspiring journey that includes the coolest breakdance moves, back-flipping card tricks and of course jaw-dropping street magic.

March 20-22: BalletBoyz Deluxe at Cambridge Arts Theatre

BalletBoys are at Cambridge Arts Theatre on March 20-22. - Credit: Cambridge Arts Theatre

Bold, boisterous and beautiful: BalletBoyz are back!

Meet the eight extraordinary young dancers who feature in this explosion of mesmeric dance, fused with the witty and distinctive BalletBoyz trademark use of film and behind the scenes content.

March 26: 80’s Mania at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

80's Mania is at King's Lynn Corn Exchange on March 26. - Credit: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Endorsed by Radio 1 breakfast DJ during the Eighties, Mike Read, as being “like Live Aid meets Top of the Pops” – 80’s MANIA is sweeping into the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday March 26.

28 chart-topping artists from the 80's are authentically recreated to look and sound as they did back in the day.

There will be a live band, awesome dancers, mind-blowing lasers and light design combined with huge video projection.

March 26: Henning Wehn at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Henning Wehn is at Cambridge Corn Exchange on March 26. - Credit: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Henning Wehn: It'll All Come Out In The Wash

Watch German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn give everything a good rinse and witness him wring sense out of the nonsensical.

Henning has no agenda, he just happens to be always spot on.

March 29: Ray Mears ‘We Are Nature’ at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

In this fascinating, inspirational, and educational show, Ray will be demonstrating and explaining techniques that will help us improve our senses and highlight the problems nature faces today.

It is time to cease being frustrated and act now to prevent crimes against nature and the environment.

March 30: Ansell’s Les Musicals at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Les Musicals is at King's Lynn Corn Exchange on March 30. - Credit: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Ansell’s Les Musicals Live Concert Tour is the ultimate celebration of Musical Theatre.

Jonathan Ansell (G4 Frontman) and Jai McDowall (Britains Got Talent - Winner) have joined forces to create a dramatic and spine-tingling concert.

This vocally dynamic evening showcases even more smash-hit songs from the greatest musicals of all time, brought to you by two of the world's finest voices.