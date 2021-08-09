Review

Perhaps you’ve already tried the more obvious first date ideas from around Cambridgeshire.

Maybe you embarrassed yourself by taking an unscheduled dip on a punting trip down the Cam.

Or perhaps your hay fever got the better of you during an eye-watering stroll through the Botanic gardens.

Maybe you overestimated the romantic appeal of an entire afternoon spent wandering around Ely cathedral, or even suffered an unfortunate run in with a tiger at Linton Zoo.

If all your first dates seem to be resulting in disaster, allow us to provide some alternative ideas for getting to know that special someone.

Gin Laboratory, Cambridge

Amongst many of the characterful outlets along Green Street in the centre of town is Cambridge Distillery’s Gin Laboratory.

The Distillery has a worldwide reputation for innovation and many of their products are available to buy here.

However, as well as merely selling gin, the Gin Laboratory allows its visitors to learn about the history of the drink and to have a go at actually making it.

The steady stream of G&Ts will ensure your date never loses momentum.

The Varsity Hotel, Cambridge

For swanky drinks and BBQ food in another central spot, the Varsity in Cambridge is the location for a date you’re really trying to impress.

Take in the historic architecture of our county’s capital on the rooftop bar while sipping on a lychee martini or two along with the 100 other guests.

There are few better spots to fully appreciate the beauty of the chapel of St John’s College and the Bridge of Sighs.

Liberty Belle Cruises, Ely

The very popular Captain Bob Todd has been leading tours along the River Ouse for seven years now.

Friendly and well-informed, his customers never have a bad word to say.

He’ll be sure to fill any awkward gaps in conversation between you and your date with an interesting fact or quip.

Ely’s charming waterside and Bob’s unmatched Fens knowledge will keep you and your partner relaxed and entertained for the duration of your tour.

The White Pheasant, Ely

For one of Cambridgeshire’s best dining experiences, visit the White Pheasant in Fordham.

Having recently reopened on the May 21 following a refurbishment, customers were pleased to find that the quality of the food had not diminished in order to compensate for the new and improved atmosphere.

Teetering on the boundary between gastropub and fine dining experience, The White Pheasant’s environment will feel romantic without being overly formal.

Skylark Maize Maze, Wimblington nr March

Skylark’s annual restyling of its iconic Maize Maze takes inspiration this year from the heroic Captain Tom as a follow up from their NHS dedicated maze last year.

An hour or two traipsing around this intricately designed maze is great fun so make sure to pay them a visit.

Shooters American Diner, March

This American style diner, open Thursday to Monday, will be sure to set your first date apart.

Serving waffles and pancakes for breakfast, or hot dogs, burgers and macaroni and cheese later on, all the food is made fresh and well-reviewed.

The Americana plastered all over the walls will make your date feel like it’s taking place in a Hollywood movie.

If you really want a first date to remember, Shooters runs a 30-minute eating challenge with participants having to consume 4 burgers, garlic bread, mac & cheese and fries to win.

Whether you think completing the challenge will impress or repulse your date is down to your judgement.

Adventure Cinema, Huntingdon

The Adventure Cinema comes to Huntingdon next month (25th-26th September).

Usually, the cinema is a bit of a no go for a first date, but this isn’t like the usual trip to the pictures.

Bring a picnic and get down to the venue an hour or so early to give yourself time to soak up the surroundings: a 21-hectare Site of Special Scientific Interest.

You have the choice between Dirty Dancing on the Saturday to really set the mood or, if you’re confident, there’s a sing-a-long viewing of the Greatest Showman on Sunday.

Bat Day, St. John The Baptist, Parson Drove, Wisbech

This one takes the alternative categorisation of these first date ideas very seriously.

Well known for the bats which take up residence in various nooks and crannies throughout the site, St John the Baptist Church is inviting along a number of bat experts.

They will share their knowledge and accompany guests on a sunset ‘bat-walk’ to catch sight of this fascinating species on the 3rd of September. This is truly a romantic sunset walk with a difference.

Choc Fest, Wisbech

Wisbech’s monthly market theme in September is all about chocolate. Recognised as an aphrodisiac since the time of the Aztecs, this is surely a suitable starting point from which your relationship can flourish.

A variety of food and drink vendors will all be showcasing at least one chocolate themed dish on this 19th of September from 10am-4pm.

Glo Golf, Peterborough

To Peterborough now and their new space themed crazy golf attraction.

As well as being a twist on classic crazy golf, Glo offers itself up as a perfect first date option by combining the fun of the game with the opportunity to order drinks from the bar onsite with cocktails on tap just like beer.

With a strictly no child policy after 8pm, Glo Golf’s atmosphere will differ from more conventional family friendly crazy golf if you’re looking for more of a date-like atmosphere.

At Last Tea Rooms and Speakeasy, Werrington Peterborough

And last, but not least, the At Last Tea Rooms offer a quality, varied afternoon tea in Werrington that is sure to appeal.

From sandwiches and sausage rolls to classic cream teas, experience this English tradition with a twist from this American diner themed tea room.

Pretty much everything is made in house at this independent business, with friendly staff to boot.

Perfect for a casual first date.