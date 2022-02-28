As time flies by, it’s nice to reminisce about the ‘good old days’.

The 1990s seemed like five minutes ago and what a time it was - football was coming home (or so we thought), a Union Jack dress was the height of fashion and Harry Potter made its way into our lives in 1997.

We take a look back at some Cambridgeshire gems we loved in the 1990s but sadly aren’t around anymore.

1. Eat at the ‘spaceship’ McDonalds

Sadly the Megatron was demolished in 2008. - Credit: Hunts Post

Set near Huntingdon just off the A1, if you were in the car driving past this Maccies, it was near impossible not to stop.

Imagine if you were one of those lucky enough to have had a McDonalds birthday party in this UFO.

Futuristic architecture, ‘The Megatron’ as it was known, was built in 1990 and was sadly tore down in 2008 for a new development.

It may have only been around for 18 years but it will forever live in our hearts.

2. Shop in Toys R Us

If you were a 90s baby, taking a stroll down the aisles of the big Toys R Us in Peterborough was a highlight of your month.

All your favourite toys lined up: Playmobile, Tamagotchi, Stretch Armstrong, Etch a Sketch and my personal favourite the Tobar Gooey Alien Egg.

Sadly Toys’R’Us went literally up in flames, as the Peterborough store set alight not long after its closure in 2018. However, there is light at the end of this tunnel as Toys’R’Us will be opening a new store in Cambridgeshire for 2022.

The old Toys R Us in Peterborough set alight not long after its closure in 2018. The site is now a Home Bargains and Iceland Food Warehouse. - Credit: Terry Harris

3. Visit The Hippodrome Cinema

You used to be able to catch the latest blockbuster film at the Hippodrome Cinema in March.

The cinema opened in 1929 and was a staple in the town.

Showing the latest Hollywood movies: Titanic, Forrest Gump, Star Wars Episode I- The Phantom Menace and Saving Private Ryan.

Now instead of a bucket of popcorn you can order a steak and chips as the Hippodrome is now a Wetherspoons.

The Hippodrome in 2018. - Credit: Google

4. Shop in Woolworths

Across Cambridgeshire everyone had a local ‘Woolies’: from Peterborough, Ely, Huntingdon, Cambridge and St Ives to name a few.

Woolworths was iconic for its giant pic’n’mix selection where you could fill those cups or bags with giant strawberries to your hearts content.

Not forgetting the pocket money toy selection, back when £5 felt like £500.

5. Grab a CD at HMV

Now technically there are still some HMV stores, yet a number of them closed across Cambridgeshire.

Do you remember listening to the latest tracks on their huge headphones? Rushing in to get the latest Britney Spears double disc CD and ‘ooh-ing’ at the albums with the ‘Parental Advisory’ stickers.

Now, HMV in Cambridge is now a Wilkos and HMV in Peterborough is now a Deichmann.

6. Party the night away in Peterborough

A number of Peterborough nightclubs have shut their doors since the 90’s.

While some clubs have been taken over, you might remember dancing the night away at L’aristos, Fifth Avenue, Chicago Rock Café or Gables.

L’aristos is now an Indian Restaurant, Fifth Avenue has planning permission to be converted into flats and Gables is a furniture shop. Chicago Rock Café is the only club still standing as is now known as the Rhythm Room Peterborough.

In 2021 when works began to transform what was Chicagos Rock Cafe in Peterborough to Rhythm Room. - Credit: Google

7. Spend an evening at ‘the Dogs’

Open for 75 years, the Peterborough Greyhound racing track closed during the pandemic.

Many of us will remember spending an evening here, betting a quid or two and tucking into a chicken and chips basket with a beer.

Back in 2019 when the Peterborough greyhounds track was still open. - Credit: Rosie Boon

The stadium employed 180 people at its peak. Buses and coaches lined up to bring visitors to the track every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night. Now the track is home to a number of car sales offices.