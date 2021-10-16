Gallery

Published: 10:00 AM October 16, 2021

Here’s our pick of the top shows that are coming to Cambridgeshire in November.

1. November 12: Dads Army Special & Guests at The Maltings, Ely

Dads Army Special & Guests bring entertainment to The Maltings, Ely on November 12. - Credit: The Maltings, Ely

Prepare yourself for an afternoon of pure entertainment at The Maltings as the ultimate wartime variety show celebrates 75 years of victory in Europe.

As soon as you walk into the room, you’ll be transported back into the 1940’s with flags, posters and bunting.

The shows consists of recreations in vision and sound of George Formby, Vera Lynn, The Andrews Sisters, Frank Sinatra and Gracie Fields, as well as many sketches from ‘DADS ARMY’ recreated together with some from the lost episodes.

It will have you on your feet singing along and waving your flags with pride.

Tickets are available for £23.65 online.

2. November 19: Gabrielle at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Gabrielle will perform at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 19. - Credit: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Having successfully proven herself all over again, Gabrielle is set to mark the 20th anniversary of the smash hit ‘Rise’ album with the confirmation of the ‘Rise Again Tour 2020’.

The tour will see Gabrielle playing songs from the album, along with iconic hits and fan favourites.

3. November 19: The Best in Comedy at The Maltings, Ely

The Anglia Comedy Co presents Matt Richardson, Pierre Novellie, Jarlath Regan amd Annie McGrath who will be coming to The Maltings, Ely on November 19. - Credit: The Anglia Comedy Co

If you’re a lover of comedy, The Anglia Comedy Co presents Matt Richardson, Pierre Novellie, Jarlath Regan & Annie McGrath at The Maltings.

Matt has recently starred on ITV’s Dancing on Ice and is one of the most exciting names on the circuit.

Pierre is one of the best comedians in the United Kingdom.

Jarlath is an all-rounder, but his talent for stand-up was spotted early.

Annie is a comedian renowned for her joke writing skills and deadpan style.

Tickets are available online for £15.

4. November 27: Lost in Music at Cambridge Corn Exchange

The cast of Lost in Music, which is coming to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 27. - Credit: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Get ready to recreate the Magical 70’s and let the cast take you on a magical journey straight to the heart of Disco!

Relieve some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

It’s the feel-good show of the year! Lose yourself with them and leave your troubles at home!

Tickets are available online for £28.

5. November 28 – December 1: Anything Goes – The Musical at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Anything Goes - The Musical will be in cinema at King's Lynn Corn Exchange from November 28 - December 1. - Credit: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Filmed live at the Barbican in London, this new 5-star production of the classic musical comedy features an all-star cast.

Broadway royalty Sutton Foster will be playing Reno Sweeney, alongside Robert Lindsay (My Family), Felicity Kendal (The Good Life) and Gary Wilmot (Chicago).

The musical will be shown at the corn exchange’s cinema.

Tickets for the 7:30pm showing are available for £14 online.

6. November 28: NYJO celebrates Amy Winehouse at Cambridge Junction

The National Youth Jazz Orchestra will be at Cambridge Junction with a tribute concert to Amy Winehouse on November 28. - Credit: Cambridge Junction

The National Youth Jazz Orchestra will be celebrating Amy’s enduring legacy, reimagining hits and revisiting early works she sang with the orchestra as a promising 16-year-old singer back in 2000.

With vocalist, Lucy-Anne Daniels, arrangements by Olivia Murphy and the music directed by Winston Rollins, visitors to the junction will not leave disappointed.

The concert will honour Amy’s life and work with a performance that fans of big band jazz, and Amy obsessives will enjoy.

Tickets are available online for £20.

7. November 29: Katherine Jenkins at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Katherine Jenkins will be performing at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 29. - Credit: Cambridge Corn Exchange

The biggest selling classical artist of the century, Katherine Jenkins OBE will return to Cambridge.

As one of the UK’s greatest musical exports, multi-award-winning Katherine has performed all over the world, for the Pope, for Presidents and is a favourite of the Royal Family, having been invited to sing 'God Save The Queen' at Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee.

Tickets are available online.

8. November 26-27: Spontaneous Potter at Cambridge Junction

Spontaneous Potter will be at Cambridge Junction on November 26-27. - Credit: Cambridge Junction

Grab your wands, don your house robes and get yourselves to the box office!

The smash hit Spontaneous Potter is an entirely improvised Harry Potter comedy play based on an audience suggestion of a fanfiction title.

Hilary ensues as an entirely new Potter adventure is magically improvised on the spot – with live musical accompaniment.

Tickets are available online for £15.50.