News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Things to do

Gallery

8 of the best shows coming to Cambridgeshire in November

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:00 AM October 16, 2021   
Spontaneous Potter will be at Cambridge Junction on November 26-27.

Spontaneous Potter will be at Cambridge Junction on November 26-27. - Credit: Cambridge Junction

Here’s our pick of the top shows that are coming to Cambridgeshire in November. 

1. November 12: Dads Army Special & Guests at The Maltings, Ely 

Dads Army Special & Guests bring entertainment to The Maltings, Ely on November 12.

Dads Army Special & Guests bring entertainment to The Maltings, Ely on November 12. - Credit: The Maltings, Ely

Prepare yourself for an afternoon of pure entertainment at The Maltings as the ultimate wartime variety show celebrates 75 years of victory in Europe. 

As soon as you walk into the room, you’ll be transported back into the 1940’s with flags, posters and bunting. 

The shows consists of recreations in vision and sound of George Formby, Vera Lynn, The Andrews Sisters, Frank Sinatra and Gracie Fields, as well as many sketches from ‘DADS ARMY’ recreated together with some from the lost episodes. 

It will have you on your feet singing along and waving your flags with pride.

Tickets are available for £23.65 online. 

2. November 19: Gabrielle at Cambridge Corn Exchange 

Gabrielle will perform at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 19.

Gabrielle will perform at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 19. - Credit: Cambridge Corn Exchange

You may also want to watch:

Having successfully proven herself all over again, Gabrielle is set to mark the 20th anniversary of the smash hit ‘Rise’ album with the confirmation of the ‘Rise Again Tour 2020’. 

The tour will see Gabrielle playing songs from the album, along with iconic hits and fan favourites. 

3. November 19: The Best in Comedy at The Maltings, Ely 

The Anglia Comedy Co will be coming to The Maltings, Ely on November 19.

The Anglia Comedy Co presents Matt Richardson, Pierre Novellie, Jarlath Regan amd Annie McGrath who will be coming to The Maltings, Ely on November 19. - Credit: The Anglia Comedy Co

Most Read

  1. 1 'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash
  2. 2 Work to improve A47 between March and Peterborough begins
  3. 3 Butcher Ron to hang up his hat after 64 years
  1. 4 Dramatic pictures catch harvester on fire in 4am blaze
  2. 5 7 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Cambridgeshire
  3. 6 Paramedics warn of 'tents in car parks' amid mental health crisis
  4. 7 Illegal poachers stopped in their tracks by eagle-eyed public
  5. 8 Granddaughter launches bid to help others thanks to football legend
  6. 9 Police pursuit of suspected hare coursers ends in success

If you’re a lover of comedy, The Anglia Comedy Co presents Matt Richardson, Pierre Novellie, Jarlath Regan & Annie McGrath at The Maltings. 

Matt has recently starred on ITV’s Dancing on Ice and is one of the most exciting names on the circuit. 

Pierre is one of the best comedians in the United Kingdom. 

Jarlath is an all-rounder, but his talent for stand-up was spotted early. 

Annie is a comedian renowned for her joke writing skills and deadpan style. 

Tickets are available online for £15. 

4. November 27: Lost in Music at Cambridge Corn Exchange 

The cast of Lost in Music, which is coming to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 27.

The cast of Lost in Music, which is coming to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 27. - Credit: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Get ready to recreate the Magical 70’s and let the cast take you on a magical journey straight to the heart of Disco! 

Relieve some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic. 

It’s the feel-good show of the year! Lose yourself with them and leave your troubles at home! 

Tickets are available online for £28

5. November 28 – December 1: Anything Goes – The Musical at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange 

Anything Goes - The Musical will be in cinema at King's Lynn Corn Exchange from November 28 - December 1.

Anything Goes - The Musical will be in cinema at King's Lynn Corn Exchange from November 28 - December 1. - Credit: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Filmed live at the Barbican in London, this new 5-star production of the classic musical comedy features an all-star cast. 

Broadway royalty Sutton Foster will be playing Reno Sweeney, alongside Robert Lindsay (My Family), Felicity Kendal (The Good Life) and Gary Wilmot (Chicago). 

The musical will be shown at the corn exchange’s cinema. 

Tickets for the 7:30pm showing are available for £14 online. 

6. November 28: NYJO celebrates Amy Winehouse at Cambridge Junction 

The National Youth Jazz Orchestra will be at Cambridge Junction with a tribute concert to Amy Winehouse on November 28.

The National Youth Jazz Orchestra will be at Cambridge Junction with a tribute concert to Amy Winehouse on November 28. - Credit: Cambridge Junction

The National Youth Jazz Orchestra will be celebrating Amy’s enduring legacy, reimagining hits and revisiting early works she sang with the orchestra as a promising 16-year-old singer back in 2000. 

With vocalist, Lucy-Anne Daniels, arrangements by Olivia Murphy and the music directed by Winston Rollins, visitors to the junction will not leave disappointed. 

The concert will honour Amy’s life and work with a performance that fans of big band jazz, and Amy obsessives will enjoy. 

Tickets are available online for £20. 

7. November 29: Katherine Jenkins at Cambridge Corn Exchange 

Katherine Jenkins will be performing at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 29.

Katherine Jenkins will be performing at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 29. - Credit: Cambridge Corn Exchange

The biggest selling classical artist of the century, Katherine Jenkins OBE will return to Cambridge. 

As one of the UK’s greatest musical exports, multi-award-winning Katherine has performed all over the world, for the Pope, for Presidents and is a favourite of the Royal Family, having been invited to sing 'God Save The Queen' at Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee. 

Tickets are available online. 

8. November 26-27: Spontaneous Potter at Cambridge Junction 

Spontaneous Potter will be at Cambridge Junction on November 26-27.

Spontaneous Potter will be at Cambridge Junction on November 26-27. - Credit: Cambridge Junction

Grab your wands, don your house robes and get yourselves to the box office! 

The smash hit Spontaneous Potter is an entirely improvised Harry Potter comedy play based on an audience suggestion of a fanfiction title. 

Hilary ensues as an entirely new Potter adventure is magically improvised on the spot – with live musical accompaniment. 

Tickets are available online for £15.50. 

Theatre
Music
Film
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Girl hit on B1101 in March, Cambridgeshire

Cambs Live

Girl, 6, in lucky escape after 'hit and run' on B1101

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington

Cambs Live

Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Man dies and another remains in hospital following three-car crash on the A47 near Wittering

Cambs Live

Man dies in three-car A47 crash and another remains in hospital

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
People in Huntingdonshire reporting 'plague of flies'. 

Cambs Live

'Plague' of flies in Huntingdonshire villages

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon