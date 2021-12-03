Gallery

The Magical Christmas Elf is at The Secret Garden in Wisbech from December 18-24. - Credit: Facebook / Remarkable Entertainment at The Secret Garden

With Christmas just around the corner, here’s our pick of the top shows and pantomimes you won’t want to miss this year.

December 2-January 9: Aladdin at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Aladdin is at Cambridge Arts Theatre from December 2-January 9. - Credit: Cambridge Arts Theatre

Some say it’s ‘a Christmas panto like no other’ so you know you won’t be disappointed at Cambridge Arts Theatre’s spectacular family pantomime.

Aladdin has flown into the city on a magical carpet ride, where all your Christmas wishes shall be granted.

The incredible cast includes West End actor Rachel Lumberg (East is East, Calendar Girls), BBC One’s Our Girl star Rolan Bell and the return of Cambridge’s number one dame Matt Crosby.

Book your tickets today... your wish is their command!

December 3-January 9: Cinderella at The Key Theatre, Peterborough

Cinderella is at the Key Theatre, Peterborough from December 3-January 9. - Credit: Facebook / The Key Theatre

Peterborough’s longest running traditional pantomime is back for 2021.

Running for over a month, the panto schedule will include audio described, BSL signed and relaxed performances to suit a variety of needs.

Some shows will also be perfectly suited for schools.

£10 tickets are available online.

December 7-31: Dick Whittington at The Angels Theatre, Wisbech

Dick Whittington is at The Angels Theatre, Wisbech from December 7-31. - Credit: The Angels Theatre

A family friendly performance – this panto will be sure to get you up and off your feet.

Featuring sing-a-long songs, spectacular sets, stunning costumes, and a brilliant cast – there really is no better home for family pantomime in Fenland!

Sam Rose stars as Dick Whittington along with Kevin Shippey as Dame Sarah the cook.

Adult tickets are £14 and children £11.50.

You can book your tickets online.

December 8-31: Beauty & The Beast, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Beauty & The Beast is at King's Lynn Corn Exchange from December 8-31. - Credit: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

From the team that brought you the critically acclaimed Aladdin in 2019, they once again promise you live music and rip-roaring adventure in true panto style.

Join them for a spectacular adventure as Dame Dotty and son, Potty Pierre cause chaos at the chateau.

With a signed performance on December 21 and a relaxed performance on December 28, the corn exchange has showings for everyone this Christmas.

Tickets range from £16.50 to £22.50 and can be purchased online.

December 8-January 3: The Snow Queen at Cambridge Junction

The Snow Queen is at Cambridge Junction from December 8-January 3. - Credit: Cambridge Junction

What’s better than a magical Christmas show from the makers of both Snow White and Beauty and the Beast?

Last year, the show aired online and a digital version was filmed in beautiful Cambridgeshire woodlands.

This year, the cast are returning to the much-loved story to make a new, extended adaptation with six performers and bursting with live music.

Tickets can be booked online.

December 10-31: Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings, Ely

Sleeping Beauty is at The Maltings in Ely from December 10-31. - Credit: KD Theatre

Ely Panto is back – oh yes it is! Make sure to grab your tickets to the dreamiest panto of them all this Christmas.

Starring the hilarious Terry Gauci who is returning for his eighth panto and the side-splitting Terry Burns, there really is no better home for family pantomime in East Cambridgeshire.

Featuring a live band, spectacular sets, stunning costumes and a cast of seasoned professionals, you won’t want to miss out on this show by KD Theatre Productions.

Tickets range from £14-£20.50 and there are family tickets available.

You can choose and purchase your tickets online.

December 11-30: Beauty & the Beast at The Cresset, Peterborough

Beauty & The Beast is at The Cresset, Peterborough from December 11-30. - Credit: The Cresset

After their 2020 show was cut short, The Cresset and Stuart Morrison Productions can’t wait to bring the magic of pantomime back to the stage with this popular show – they hope you can join them.

This fantastic family pantomime brings everything you have come to expect from a Cresset panto.

There’s glittering sets, spectacular song and dance, plenty of audience participation and some truly terrible jokes.

Tickets are £17 for adults and £14 for children aged two-16 and over 60’s.

They can be purchased online.

December 18-19: Last Panto in March, March Town Hall

'The Last Panto in March' is at March Town Hall from December 18-19. - Credit: Moonshot Performance Company

Oh yes it is! This year’s Christmas event at March Town Hall by Moonshot Performance Company will feature a short play that captures the exploits of an amateur theatre group as they try to tackle the Christmas panto.

Tickets are available for the event for £7 at Panini’s in March, on the door, or by contacting Moonshot Performance Company on their Facebook page.

December 18-24: The Magical Christmas Elf at The Secret Garden, Wisbech

The Magical Christmas Elf is at The Secret Garden in Wisbech from December 18-24. - Credit: Facebook / Remarkable Entertainment at The Secret Garden

A magical Christmas themed pantomime for all the family this festive season from Nine Lives Theatre Company.

Join Santa and his Elves and all the gang in a new seasonal story whilst losing yourself in all the Christmas magic and sparkle.

Expect all your favourite Christmas songs, lashings of magic, sparking dance routines and a sack full of laughs as they take you on a sleigh ride full of fun and adventure.

So, make your way down to The Secret Garden on Mile Tree Lane to make your Christmas a memorable one.

Tickets can be booked online from £9-£11.