Published: 10:00 AM October 23, 2021

Banksy's piece, 'Wrong War', will be on display at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery's new exhibition ‘Urban’, which opens on December 11. - Credit: Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery

Street art by Banksy and Damien Hirst will be on display at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery's new exhibition.

‘Urban’, which opens on December 11 and run until May, will also include original works by My Dog Sighs, Blek le Rat, Pure Evil and Kaws.

Some of the items have rarely been exhibited in the UK before. It will include the unique Banksy cottage from Merrivale Model Village in Norfolk.

Banksy's piece, 'Wrong War', will be on display at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery's new exhibition ‘Urban’, which opens on December 11. - Credit: Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery

Most of the work that will be on display is owned by John Brandler of Essex-based Brandler Galleries.

The exhibition was made possible thanks to James O’Rawe, general manager at Peterborough Workspace Limited, who approached Brandler Galleries to bring the street art to Peterborough.

You may also want to watch:

“This is an incredibly exciting event for the city of Peterborough and one its residents can be proud of,” said James.

Pure Evil's 'Bunn-Girl' will be on display at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery's new exhibition ‘Urban’, which opens on December 11. - Credit: Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery

“These are big international names and to have their pieces of art on display in Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery will bring people to the city."

Other events and activities linked to the exhibition over the coming months are planned including an art trail and workshops involving local street artists.

Pat Carrington, chief executive officer at City Culture Peterborough, which runs Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, said: “We’re delighted to be able to display these incredible artworks at the city’s gallery.

Kaws' piece, 'Snoopy Part 1', will be on display at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery's new exhibition ‘Urban’, which opens on December 11. - Credit: Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery

“Peterborough is home to many young and dynamic artists and this exhibition embraces that.

"We’re planning to get our local street artists involved in ‘Urban’ as a way of recognising the creative talent in the city and bringing young people from different backgrounds into the museum to see the exhibition.”

A preview will take place on Friday December 10 for ticket holders who can get a first look at the exhibition before it officially opens to the public the following day.

Cyclops' 'Bad-Hair Day' will be on display at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery's new exhibition ‘Urban’, which opens on December 11. - Credit: Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery

Entry costs £8 for over 18s, £5 for people aged 12-18 and is free for under 12s.

To book visit www.cityculturepeterborough.org.uk