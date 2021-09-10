Published: 3:39 PM September 10, 2021

Riverside Inn, Ely, is among Cambridgeshire's best hotels - Credit: RIVERSIDE INN

Supporting local hospitality at this time is as necessary as it is pleasurable with restrictions eased and warm welcomes abundant in Cambridgeshire’s fine hotels and guest houses.

Ranging from modest B&Bs to extravagant, luxury hotels, there’s something on this list to suit every taste and budget.

What they all have in common, however, is a warm reception and first

rate service.

The Bramley House, Chatteris

Inside The Bramley House Hotel in Chatteris, which has won its bid for live music, dancing and an alcohol licence. - Credit: THE BRAMLEY HOUSE HOTEL CHATTERIS

With 10 unique, pretty furnished rooms for you to choose from, including single, double and family accommodation, your stay at Bramley House is sure to be a comfortable one.

The breakfast room and lounge area are equally cozy, with the hotel offering monthly in-house workshops in floristry and chocolatier courses to boot.

Old Hall, Ely

The Old Hall Ely is situated in Stuntney - Credit: ARCHANT

This gorgeous country manor house is situated just a mile from Ely and sleeps up to 34 guests in 15 luxurious rooms each populated by unique hand-made furniture.

You may also want to watch:

They all overlook either the lakes and farmland leading up to Ely Cathedral or, to the south, a terrace garden view.

Relax in one of the tasteful lounges, stroll through the beautiful gardens, or dine in the fabulous restaurant during your stay.

Riverside Inn, Ely

Riverside Inn, Ely, is among Cambridgeshire's best hotels - Credit: RIVERSIDE INN

Within Ely city and along the Ouse lies the Riverside Inn, a charming house built in 1888 which offers splendid views across the riverside to its clientele.

The spacious rooms are the perfect environment in which to enjoy the continental breakfast delivered straight to your door.

An excellent, clean, comfortable base from which to explore Ely.

Woodlands, Witchford

This three-star hotel aims to deliver a relaxed and enjoyable stay for you and your party by placing the utmost importance on hospitality in every sense of the word.

The affability of host Sean means that, while your privacy is uncompromised, help is always at hand should you require it.

Offering great value for money, you are granted access to the kitchen and conservatory, as well as the charming surrounding gardens and farmland.

A serene location for an exercise in de-stressing.

The Old Bridge, Huntingdon

The Old Bridge Hotel PICTURE: John Hoskins - Credit: John Hoskins

A combination of grandeur and warmth is perhaps the best way to describe the atmosphere experienced by guests at this majestic 18th century hotel overlooking the River Great Ouse.

Comfort is king when it comes to the beds where you will find wool mattress toppers, wool or silk duvets and goose-down pillows.

This smart but homey feel extends to the hotel restaurant which serves simple dishes made special.

Eagle Mill, Huntingdon

Another 18th century bed and breakfast, this old millworker’s cottage contains boutique, luxury rooms set within the beautiful surrounding gardens with its own orchard and paddock.

Their self-described ‘eco-focused ethos’ is founded on their commitment to prepare your breakfast with Fenland tomatoes and mushrooms as well as a three-day cycle of bed linen washing unless you request otherwise.

Biggin Farmhouse, Fordham

Biggin Farmhouse B&B and The Beauty Room in Fordham. - Credit: BIGGIN FARMHOUSE

This quaint country cottage offers a twin and double room for guests under its beautiful thatched roof.

As well as being a wonderful B&B for a holiday or for a work trip, Biggin Farmhouse also has its own beauty room, offering a range of treatments from manicures and pedicures to spa treatments and massages.

The Pike & Eel, Needingworth, St Ives

The Pike & Eel Hotel and Marina in Needingworth - Credit: PIKE & EEL

This riverside hotel, which owns 17.5 acres of surrounding land, was determined that recent refurbishments would not alter the traditional features of its building design.

Original craftsmanship, including wooden beams and doors, complement modern improvements.

This is perhaps best demonstrated by one lounge room which marries a traditional log fireplace with a state-of-the-art flat-screen TV.

The hotel also owns a marina with easy car access to every mooring.

The Oliver Twist Country Inn, Guyhirn

The Oliver Twist at Guyhirn - Credit: THE OLIVER TWIST

The guests who reside in one of the six bedrooms (single, double and twin) of this historic Guyhirn inn will have the privilege of sampling the fantastic food and drink of the 50 seater restaurant which accompanies the guesthouse should they desire.

Striving to epitomise the very best of the traditional English inn, expect cosy rooms, hearty food, and a very warm welcome.

Poets House, Ely

Poets House, Ely, Dining Room Front Door Inside. - Credit: Simon Peckham

As covered in our best Cambridgeshire breakfasts, Poet's House backs up its top-notch cooking with elegant and sophisticated accommodation.

The stylish interior of its 21 bedrooms and ensuites have an undeniable wow factor, with views overlooking Ely Cathedral and the rest of

the city.

The swanky bar and conference rooms make it a desirable location for a corporate coming together, but Poets House is also a prime choice for an indulgent weekend getaway.

Rosemarie Guest House, Peterborough

Situated in Peterborough city centre, a “warm Irish welcome awaits at this well established eight-bedroom B&B.

A full Irish breakfast is served to all tastes from 6am and 10am each morning,

after you’ve risen from one of the modestly sized but homey bedrooms.

Why stay at a Travelodge or Premier Inn when you can enjoy real hospitality at an affordable price?

The Brambles, Landbeach

Another modestly priced but excellent B&B, The Brambles’ three double rooms and one twin room all come very well equipped for your stay with TV, hot beverage making equipment, ironing board, hair dryer and multiple plug outlets.

Take breakfast, buffet or cooked, in the dedicated breakfast

room.

A relaxing guest house with many conveniences.

The Bell Inn Hotel, Stilton

This list would certainly struggle to leave out The Bell Inn, Stilton’s most central hotel.

Housing guests for over 500 years, this characterful inn is perfectly situated for exploring Stilton’s sites of historical interest and sense of genuine village community.

The gorgeous interiors of the rooms and dining areas are infused with an atmosphere of warmth and will make you feel like you have been transported back in time.

And, of course, no trip to Stilton is complete without sampling some cheese withThe Bell running its own cheese shop for your perusal.