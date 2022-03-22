Martin Kemp makes his King's Lynn debut on April 15, bringing his 'Back to the 80s Party' to the town's corn exchange - Credit: MARTIN KEMP FACEBOOK

From Martin Kemp spinning a night of 80s hits to the stars of Ru Paul's Drag Race putting on an adult panto and The Chase's Paul Sinha performing comedy, there are lots of great shows to look forward to.

Here’s our pick of 12 of the best coming to Cambridgeshire in April.

April 4-9: An Hour and a Half Late at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Griff Rhys Jones and Janie Dee star in An Hour and a Half Late, which comes to the Cambridge next month - Credit: CAMBRIDGE ARTS THEATRE

Starring Olivier Award winners Griff Rhys Jones and Janie Dee, this play is a devastatingly-funny portrait of a couple whose five minutes of candid conversation launches an outpouring of emotions, home truths, wine, nibbles and anarchy.

Life seems good for Peter and Linda Travers. Home is a luxury riverside apartment. Their third child has finally moved out and they have more money than they know what to do with.

They are just about to leave and meet friends to celebrate a lucrative business deal when Linda drops a bombshell - she’s not going...

April 6: Kiri Pritchard-McLean at Cambridge Junction

Kiri Pritchard-McLean brings her stand-up tour to the Cambridge Junction on April 6 - Credit: CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION

It’s been a big few years for most of us and comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean is no different.

The stand-up comic - who has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie To You? and Have I Got News For You? - has moved back to her home island of Anglesey, struggled with lockdown and got herself some rescue chickens.

Now, she's bringing her fittingly-titled 'Home Truths' tour to Cambridge - you can expect jokes about skinny jeans, learning welsh and white supremacy - something for everyone, basically.

April 8: Omid Djalili at The Cresset Peterborough

Omid Djalili comes to Peterborough on April 8 - Credit: THE CRESSET

After experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people - and a drive-in gig where he witnessed an audience member get out of his car, attach a hosepipe to his exhaust and feed it through the window - the multi award-winning comedian and actor is now where he belongs - on a stage and bringing back the Good Times.

Intelligent, provocative and always entertaining, Omid’s legendary stand-up performances are a captivating comedy masterclass.

His credits range from Hollywood films to television and the West End stage.

April 9: The Wizard of Oz Easter Panto at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Bobby Davro and Stevi Ritchie star in The Wizard of Oz at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange - Credit: ALIVE LEISURE

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Corn Exchange for an all-new Easter pantomime version of The Wizard of Oz starring comedy legend Bobby Davro as Scarecrow and The X Factor's Stevi Ritchie as Tin Man.

Join Kansas farm-girl Dorothy and her pet dog Toto on this magical adventure suitable for all ages. Watch in amazement as they are picked up by a tornado and carried off to the magical Land of Oz.

With help from their new friends the Munchkins, they to travel to the Emerald City where the great Wizard of Oz lives.

Packed with brilliant dance routines, well-known pop songs, lots of audience participation and plenty of laughter for all the family, join in the fun as Frank Baum’s much-loved fairy tale is brought to life.

April 15: Martin Kemp Back to the 80s Party at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Join the Spandau Ballet musician as he trades his bass for the decks and spins the biggest and best hits from the 1980s, delivering an unstoppable singalong in the process.

Most recently seen on Channel 4`s Goggle Box with his Capital Radio DJ son Roman + Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, Martin Kemp continues to have a truly distinguished career.

Since his role in the global success of Spandau Ballet, he has played lead roles in likes of The Krays and Eastenders plus Starring in Gary Barlow's 'Let it Shine'.

So dig out those 80s clothes, grab your dancing shoes, and prepare to enjoy a night of pure ‘Gold’ - and, yes, fancy dress is encouraged.

April 16: Lost Voice Guy - Cerebral Lol-sy at Cambridge Junction

Lost Voice Guy comes to the Cambridge Junction in April - Credit: CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION

Following the success of his huge sell-out 2019 UK tour, Lost Voice Guy is heading back out on the road to put a smile on the faces of people up and down the country once again.

The Britain’s Got Talent winner will poke fun at his life living as a disabled person in a post-apocalyptic world, as he tries to cope with the fame and fortune since his memorable victory.

From the highs of meeting 50% of The Chuckle Brothers to the lows of being called ‘him off The X Factor’, and everything in between.

April 16: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at Cambridge Corn Exchange

The world’s finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac returns to the stage in 2022 with a new show celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac, including a special blues set playing tribute to the band's legendary Peter Green era.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, the show is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.

April 21: Snow White & The Seven Drag Queens (Adult Panto) at The Cresset Peterborough

The cast of adult panto Snow White & The Seven Drag Queens - Credit: THE CRESSET

With sparkling sets and costumes, an utterly filthy laugh-a-minute script and all the usual cheesy anthems, fun, frolics, laughter and audience participation you would expect, get ready for a night out at the theatre you won’t forget in a hurry, oh no you won’t!

The show features an All Star International cast including Choriza May (Drag Race UK S3), Kennedy Davenport (Drag Race S7 and All Stars S3), Joey Jay (Drag Race S13) and Lemon (Canada’s Drag Race S1).

April 23: Test Match Special at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Jonathan Agnew and Phil Tufnell are coming to Cambridge - Credit: CAMBRIDGE LIVE

Spend an evening with Test Match Special and cricket legends Phil Tufnell and Jonathan Agnew, as they take you inside the famous TMS commentary box and share memories from their international playing careers.

The iconic duo have watched more cricket (and eaten more cake!) than almost anyone else and can tell amazing stories of life on the road as players and now as commentators.

From Barbados to Birmingham and Christchurch to Kolkata – they’ve seen it all.

Enjoy never-before-seen footage of iconic commentary moments, hear how the team kept their emotions in check on-air at the World Cup Final, and find out what life is really like watching England from the finest seat in the house.

Plus, you’ll be able to bowl these two famous number 11s your own googlies with a Q&A. Special guest to be announced for each location.

April 24: Lesley Garrett - A Diva and a Piano at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Lesley Garrett performs at the Cambridge Arts Theatre on April 24 - Credit: CAMBRIDGE ARTS THEATRE

Join the British soprano singer for an evening of song, reminiscences and chat.

Accompanied by pianist Anna Tilbrook, Lesley’s behind-the-scenes anecdotes will give audiences a unique insight into her life on the stage.

As well as performing operas and concerts both in the UK and internationally, she has recently returned to English National

Opera for the world premiere production of Nico Muhly’s Marnie.

Anna Tilbrook is one of Britain’s most exciting pianists, with a considerable reputation in song recitals and chamber music.

April 28: TENET Vocal Artists with organist Benjamin Sheen at Ely Cathedral

TENET vocal artists perform in Ely on April 28 - Credit: ELY CATHEDRAL

TENET Vocal Artists is visiting England and Scotland for a two-week tour highlighting the music of celebrated Tudor composer Thomas Tomkins.

Known for his gorgeous text-painting, chromaticism, and anachronistic polyphonic writing, TENET’s performance celebrates the 450th anniversary of Tomkins’ birth.

It will feature vocal and organ works by Tomkins and his contemporaries including William Byrd, Thomas Morley, and Orlando Gibbons in collaboration with celebrated local organists.

April 30 - The Best In Comedy at The Ely Maltings

Paul Sinha, Hannah Bauer and Jacob Hawley perform in Ely on April 30 - Credit: THE ANGLIA COMEDY CO

'The Best in Comedy' returns to Ely with another top line-up headlined by The Chase's Paul Sinha.

Also on the bill are BBC New Comedy Award finalist Jacob Hawley and rising stand-up Helen Bauer.

The host for the evening is Rich Wilson.