Poets House Hotel is on our list of some of the best hotels in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Everyone enjoys a stay away from home every now and then.

A change of scenery can relax the mind, allow us to engage and explore new places, and provide a reset button from the trails and tribulations of day-to-day life.

With so many hotels to choose from in Cambridgeshire, it can be difficult to pick one for a trip away.

To provide a helping hand, we've put together a list of the best hotels from across the county, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Poets House Hotel, Ely

Poets House describes itself as a "charming hotel in the heart of historic Ely, perfect for leisure breaks".

The hotel originally consisted of three Grade II listed properties, and the location pays homage to its history with a mixture of original charm and modern interior design.

One reviewer, with the username Sue P, said: "Excellent stay. We recently had a great 3 night, half board, stay at Poet’s House Hotel. Room, food and service all excellent."

Another, Mike H, added: "Had one night at the hotel. Lovely room with an excellent view of the Cathedral. The hotel has a pleasant garden area and the food was very good."

2. The Haycock Manor Hotel, Wansford

Describing itself as "one of the finest­­ hotels in Cambridgeshire. Set in the idyllic surroundings of Wansford", the Haycock Manor Hotel is set on the River Nene and is available for both events and overnight stays.

The Prévost restaurant is also located on the grounds, featuring food by Michelin recognised head chef Lee Clarke.

The Prévost restaurant is located at the hotel, ran by Michelin recognised chef Lee Clark. - Credit: Google Maps

The building was once known as the Swan Inn, which opened in 1571.

The hotel is rated four stars out of five on Tripadvisor, with 22 of 38 reviews giving the Haycock Manor five stars.

3. Eagle Mill, near Huntingdon

Eagle Mill Luxury Rooms in Houghton Hill, Huntingdon, has just seven rooms but each is individual and unique.

The Great Ouse room is "arguably our (Eagle Mill's) best room" and features a view of the hotel's orchard and exclusive use of a traditional wood-burning hot-tub.

Eagle Mill has five stars out of five on Tripadvisor, with Yvonne030566 writing: "Fabulous in every respect... Can’t recommend highly enough. You will not regret choosing this wonderful place to stay."

Kay B added: "Excellent from the minute we arrived to when we left. Great value. We will be back thank you so much, this was an hidden gem."

4. The Crown Inn, Elton

The Crown Inn in Elton, near Peterborough, is a countryside pub with five-star accomodation.

The venue has also won awards for its homemade pub food.

The Crown Inn has eight individually decorated rooms. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Eight rooms are available at the Inn, all with individual themes.

The Crown Inn is rated 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor, with 172 reviews from 256 giving the hotel five stars.

5. Gonville Hotel, Cambridge

The Gonville Hotel in Cambridge contains accessible, feature, superior and classic bedrooms along with a spa and restaurant.

Complimentary journeys in one of two Bentleys, including guided tours of the city, are provided during any stay at the hotel.

A number of "Gonville Bobbin Bikes" are also available to hire.

One reviewer, kkb07, said: "This lovely boutique hotel has it all! The location is perfect and the service impeccable."

Another, Norma D, wrote: "Everything we could have wished for and a bit more.

"Absolutely loved our stay at this smart boutique hotel, it was one of those rare occasions when the room looked every bit as good as the pictures on the website."

6. The Old Bridge, Huntingdon

The Old Bridge in Huntingdon is an ivy-clad town house, built in the 18th century.

It's current owners, John and Julia Hoskins, have run the business since 1994.

The hotel boasts "VERY comfortable beds" and single, large single, small double, double, twin and four-poster rooms.

The Old Bridge has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor, with 488 reviews out of 713 giving the hotel five stars.

7. Royal Standard, Ely

The Royal Standard in Ely is a bar, restaurant and hotel with a range of rooms available.

The establishment began as a one-room public house in the 15th century, it is now the oldest building on Ely's Fore Hill.

One reviewer, smiffy102017, commented: "Excellent place to stay and have a meal. Staff are lovely and friendly and the breakfast was amazing!"

Another, 836rubyw, added: "During the whole stay everyone made us feel that nothing was too much trouble and we were always greeted with smiling faces and lots of assistance."

8. The Crown Lodge Hotel, Outwell

The Crown Lodge Hotel in Outwell is set on a stretch of the historic Well Creek waterway.

The hotel features a restaurant and conference venue, along with its wide range of rooms available.

The hotel's restaurant, the Moorings, has won an AA Rosette. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The hotel's website claims that it is "The best place to stay in the Fens" and it's restaurant, the Moorings, has won awards such as an AA Rosette.

The Crown Lodge Hotel has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor, and 84 of 125 reviews gave the hotel five stars.

9. University Arms, Cambridge

The University Arms in Cambridge is described as "Cambridge's leading luxury hotel since 1834".

A classic Edwardian interior is complimented by low ottomans, leather padded writing desks and other objects associated with that era scattered throughout.

One reviewer, K8, wrote: "A beautifully thought through hotel. Everything from the fabric of the building, the aromatics dispersed through the air conditioning in public spaces and the quality and beauty of the rooms makes this the best hotel I have ever stayed in."

Another, Dan, commented: "Wow! What a hotel, and the staff.. incredible. The moment we arrived we experienced nothing but 5 star treatment."