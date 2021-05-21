Published: 12:17 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 12:54 PM May 21, 2021

Christian Smith of Chatteris is looking ahead to his third tour, his first since the Covid-19 pandemic began. - Credit: Christian Smith

A musician from Chatteris says he is eager to impress in front of a live audience again after over a year of the Covid-19 pandemic ahead of his upcoming tour.

Christian Smith will visit six venues across the UK from August 10 as part of his third tour, more than two years since he released his album ‘Revival’.

Christian, an Americana rock singer-songwriter, said: “Hopefully this tour will act as a kickstart to getting shows back.

“With six dates across the country, I’m hoping to get out and play at the places that I haven’t played in a few years.”

Since releasing his debut single ‘Auburn Sky’ in 2019, Christian has embarked on a tour across Europe and has seen his hit song reach the top five of the iTunes Country Chart, as well as being played in Australia and America.

He has also reached number one in the ReverbNation singer-songwriter chart and has played at venues including the O2 Academy Islington and Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.

You may also want to watch:

One of the venues he is due to play at this year is the Cambridge Junction, which he has a strong relationship with.

“It’s exciting to be able to head back to the likes of Manchester and Brighton and to do so in these reputable venues just adds to the excitement,” Christian said.

Christian Smith has previously reached the top five of the iTunes Country Chart and his hit single 'Auburn Sky' has been played in Australia and America. - Credit: Christian Smith

“This is on top of getting to play a homecoming show at Cambridge Junction, a place that’s always acted as a milestone venue to me.

“Playing there twice before as part of other line-ups has been great, but to actually headline a show there as part of a solo tour is going to be incredible in itself.”

The tour was initially planned for April last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

That extra time has allowed Christian, who signed with Suffolk-based label GingerDog Records in 2018, to reflect on his progress so far and how he wants to build on his music career to date.

“With this tour postponed due to the lockdown, it’s given me a chance to step back and take a look at how I’m going to do things,” he said.

“There’s a lot of new material that I’m eager to share with the fans, as well as getting to play the crowd favourites like Auburn Sky and Chains.”

For more information on tour dates and to buy tickets, visit: https://www.christiansmithmusic.co.uk/tour.