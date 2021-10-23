Gallery

Published: 9:02 AM October 23, 2021

Combining traditional circus elements with jaw-dropping stunts worthy of Britain’s Got Talent, the team behind Circus Cortex up the stakes in every possible way to put on a show that really does have to be seen to be believed.

The Circus Cortex stunts really do have to be seen to be believed - Credit: CIRCUS CORTEX

BMX riders, parkour, balancing acts, street stunts, a tight rope artist that really dials up the danger factor and a very friendly clown are just some of the highlights from this show-stopping performance, which is full of heart-in-mouth moments.

The Circus Cortex stunts really do have to be seen to be believed - Credit: CIRCUS CORTEX

So, let’s set the scene: popcorn and candy floss has been served (in full face visor PPE to ensure Covid-19 safety), the crew have changed their outfits and are now ready for show time.

Circus Cortex's very friendly clown - Credit: Circus Cortex

The house lights have dimmed, neon strobes are spiralling across the tent and suspenseful music is playing...

The result? A tense atmosphere built up as performers hop from pillar to post, showcasing their acrobatic skills in the process.

The Circus Cortex stunts really do have to be seen to be believed - Credit: CIRCUS CORTEX

Almost immediately, those in the audience have forgotten that they’re actually in the middle of a field.

What’s even better is that, as part of the crew’s tour of the U.K.’s smaller villages, it all takes place on the doorstep - in the Fenland village of Wimblington...

The Circus Cortex stunts really do have to be seen to be believed - Credit: CIRCUS CORTEX

Without giving too much of the show away, the skipping unicycle rider (yes, you read that right) is an early highlight, particularly with the younger audience who gasp as an unbelievably tall upgrade is wheeled out.

Impressively, no matter where you’re sat in the tent, the view is unrestricted and it’s impossible to not feel fully immersed in the high-octane action.

The Circus Cortex family - Credit: CIRCUS CORTEX

So, with half-term here and the colder nights drawing in, what better way to keep your children entertained (and stay warm) than experiencing the show for yourself?

Don’t delay, though, as Circus Cortex is only at The Priory Golf Centre, March Road, Wimblington, March, PE15 0RW until October 25. We guarantee you’ll leave wanting to join them.

Book online via https://www.circuscortex.com/whycortex