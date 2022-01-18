Claire Colton alongside Graham Taylor on keyboard and bassist Bill Coleman will headline Upwell Jazz Club's first show in two years later this month. - Credit: Facebook/Claire Colton Vocalist

A jazz club is hoping to mark a return to the stage with a bang after two years away.

Vocalist Claire Colton alongside Graham Taylor on keyboard and bassist Bill Coleman will headline Upwell Jazz Club’s first show since 2020.

Nigel Smith, one of the organisers, said: “Last year should have marked the club’s 20th anniversary but we couldn’t do anything for it because of Covid.

“Over the years, we have had a variety of good local, national and international players including world-renowned double bassist Len Skeat.”

The Claire Colton Trio will perform on Sunday, January 30 at Christchurch Community Centre and it is hoped jazz fans will show their support.

Asked what to expect from the return event, Nigel hinted: “People should expect to be laid back while listening to music from the great American songbook, and easy on the ear.”

The show begins at 12.30pm and entry is £9 for adults. Children under 16 go free.

The session will be in line with current government Covid-19 guidelines.