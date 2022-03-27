There are plenty of Easter egg hunts and springtime trails to keep the whole family happy - Credit: Matthew Usher/David Woricker/Annie Spratt

The Easter Holiday is just around the corner.

Term-time is set to end in Cambridgeshire on Friday, April 1, and there are plenty of things to do during the break to keep the whole family entertained.

Here are five holiday trails and Easter egg hunts taking place throughout the county.

1. A GIANT duck hunt

Walk around the Welney Wetland Centre between Wisbech and Littleport this Easter and you could stumble upon giant yellow ducks.

They might be enormous, but they are not easy to find.

"Pick up a trail card and crack the clues to find the bright yellow, cheeky ducks that are hiding around our wetlands," the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust said.

"Explore our amazing wetlands as you hunt for the bright yellow ducks."

The WWT promises more "quack-tastic" activities, and as well as bright yellow birds, there are plenty of real-life gulls and geese to be found nesting in the wetlands.

The event begins on Saturday, April 2 and continues until Tuesday, April 19.

It is open from 10am-4pm.

Full details are online: https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/welney/whats-on/easter-duck-trail-25

2. Easter egg trails with the National Trust

The National Trust's famous Easter egg trails return to Cambridgeshire in 2022.

The hunt begins on Saturday, April 2 at Wimpole Hall near Royston and Anglesey Abbey near Cambridge.

At Wicken Fen, near Soham, the hunt begins a week later on Saturday, April 9.

The National Trust has warned that pre-booking is essential if visitors want to take part.

With a map and pencil in hand, the whole family will be ready to explore some of Cambridgeshire's historic properties, green open spaces and unique wetlands in search of their Easter clues.

All events finish on Monday, April 18.

Details are on the National Trust website: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lists/places-to-visit-in-cambridgeshire

3. Golden bunny hunt at Chippenham Park

A one-day special, Chippenham Park is open to families between 10am and 4pm on Good Friday (April 15).

A selection of red, blue and yellow bunnies will be hidden around the gardens - and to win an egg, visitors must collect one of each colour bunny to claim their prize.

The organisers also said that three golden bunnies will be hidden in the garden, and the seekers who find them will win an extra special egg.

The organisers have warned that pre-booking is essential.

Spaces are bookable online: https://bit.ly/3DdjAku

4. One-day hunt at Denny Abbey's Farmland Museum

The Farmland Museum at Denny Abbey will host a one-day family fun day on Easter Monday (April 18).

A collection of fete games will be out for visitors to use - including splat the rat, quoits, and one or two prizes.

The museum also promises an Easter egg tombola, an egg trail, and craft activities for children, as well as live music for the whole family.

"We’ve got lots going on at the Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey on Easter Monday – a fun day out for visitors of all ages," the organiser said.

Find out more on the website: https://www.dennyfarmlandmuseum.org.uk/

5. Holiday egg hunting at South Angle Farm Park

The Easter Special at South Angle Farm Park, Soham, began on Saturday, March 26 and continues until Sunday, April 24.

Surrounded by springtime farmyard animals - lambs, chicks, ducklings - Easter egg hunters will scour the farm for golden eggs to earn themselves a chocolate treat.

"Spring has sprung at South Angle Farm Park and our Easter event is bigger than ever," the organisers said.

"We have a farm full of new animal friends including our lambs, chicks and ducklings.

"Lamb feeding will take place throughout the day, as well as rabbit handing and a special reptile handling experience."

Find South Angle Farm Park events online: https://www.southanglefarmpark.co.uk/event/