Cambridgeshire has a number of popular attractions to visit, but here is a list of seven locations to go to where you can avoid the large summer crowds during the school holidays.

1. Flag Fen

Located on the outskirts of Fenland city Peterborough, this archaeology park allows you to explore how people of the fen lived over 3000 years ago and is the only place in the UK where original Bronze Age remains can be seen.

Visitors can wander through the Bronze Age village, sit with reconstructed roundhouses and stand where our ancestors once stood by the ritual causeway.

Adult admission charges are £6, Children £4, and a family ticket (two adults, up to three children) is £16.

2. Kings Dyke Nature Reserve

For those who love to experience nature first hand, this nature reserve located just five miles from Peterborough offers a peaceful place to observe an abundance of wildlife.

With a wide range of member events throughout the year, visitors can enjoy nature trails, bird watching hides and elevated viewing areas.

If you’d rather have a nice stroll, there is a river nearby with idyllic views.

The nature reserve asks you to be a member to visit, so a membership form will need to be completed prior to your visit (this typically takes a week).

3. Wisbech Llama Farm

One for animal lovers, this Llama farm located to the north of Wisbech has something for everyone of all ages.

Whether you are looking for a unique getaway surrounded by the countryside, a day trip to experience feeding llamas or a special celebration, ‘Glamping with Llamas’ have got you covered this summer.

With stunning sunrises over the Cambridgeshire fields, what’s not to miss?

4. Denver Windmill, Downham Market

At 59 feet high, the Grade II* listed tower mill is perfect for countryside views this summer.

Situated on the outskirts of a bustling market town just 18 miles from Ely, the landmark has been part of Downham Market’s history since 1995.

Open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only, it is perfect for a family activity outside.

5. Wisbech and Fenland Museum

Located right in the heart of Wisbech town centre, this museum is one of the oldest purpose-build museums in the United Kingdom.

The museum offers activities and exhibitions for all ages – a great day out if you want to stay cool this summer.

Admission to the museum is completely free, another way to save you pennies!

6. The Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey

For historians, in desolated calm fields, straight in-between the cities of Ely and Cambridge, is Denny Abbey.

Based in Waterbeach, the abbey is unique for its fascinating history, with a neighbouring farmland museum for those interested in what the Fens is famous for.

Whilst exploring, Denny Abbey has even more to offer, with a tea room that is open from 10am until 4pm – perfect to sit down and relax after a day of exploring.

The abbey is open from Thursdays to Sundays, and on bank holiday Mondays (perfect for that summer sun!)

Walk in visitors are welcome, but the abbey recommends booking a timed entry slot in advance to avoid disappointment.

Adult prices are £6, children £3.50, and a family ticket is £17.

7. Ring’s End Nature Reserve

Located over 11 peaceful hectares and with lovely views over the Fens, this nature reserve runs south from of Ring’s End, two miles north of March in Cambridgeshire.

It is known as a ‘post-industrial habitat’ where nature has reclaimed a site previously used, in this instance as a railway line.

Visitors are asked to keep an eye out for small tortoiseshell, water voles and wildflowers when on their summer walks around the reserve.

A nature reserve which is completely free to the public, all year round.