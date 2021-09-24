Gallery

Published: 11:36 AM September 24, 2021 Updated: 11:37 AM September 24, 2021

Milton Maize Maze on the outskirts of Cambridge, where you can go pumpkin picking this Halloween. - Credit: The Milton Maize Maze

Cambridgeshire has a number of pumpkin patches to visit during the weeks leading up to Halloween, but here is a list of seven of the best locations to pick that all-important pumpkin before October 31.

1. Pumpkins at Freshfields, Ramsey

Freshfields Farm in Ramsey, where you can go pumpkin picking this Halloween. - Credit: Facebook / Pumpkins At Freshfields

Located along the Ramsey Forty Foot, Freshfields Farm is very well known for its array of pumpkin patches where individuals can experience picking their own pumpkins all the way up until Halloween.

The farm is extremely popular for families with young children from the surrounding area to have a Halloween inspired day out.

If you’re planning to visit Freshfields this year, the farm is open October 16-17 and October 22-31.

Entry is free and the site is open 10am-5pm with no booking required.

2. Skylark Maize Maze and Funyard, Wimblington

Skylark Maize Maze and Funyard in Wimblington, where you can go pumpkin picking this Halloween. - Credit: Facebook / Skylark Events

For those who love a ‘week of wickedness’ Skylark is holding a 'spooktacular' family fun Halloween event this year.

As well as picking your pumpkins, you’ll be able to enjoy phantoms and comedy.

Pumpkins are just £2 and once you’ve found the perfect one, you can carve it at Skylark in its all-weather proof marquee (leave the mess for them!)

Booking tickets is advisable for this event that runs from October 23 – 31.

Adult admission charges are £10.50, Children £12.50 and a family ticket (two adults, up to three children) is £46.00.

To book, visit their website.

3. Hill Farm / J F B Ivens, Peterborough

Hill Farm in Peterborough, where you can go pumpkin picking this Halloween. - Credit: Facebook / Hill Farm Pick Your Own and Farm Shop

For smaller business lovers, this ‘pick your own’ family run farm shop located to the west of Peterborough has something for everyone.

Set in attractive rural surroundings on a hill, pumpkin picking starts here on the first weekend of October and continues throughout the rest of the month.

The farm gets very busy during half term, so make sure to go earlier in the month (you’ll have more choice then too!)

Hill Farm is open Tuesdays – Fridays 10am-5pm and Sundays 10am-4pm.

No booking is required currently.

4. Milton Maize Maze, Rectory Farm, Milton

Milton Maize Maze in Milton, where you can go pumpkin picking this Halloween. - Credit: Facebook / The Milton Maize Maze

With over 30,000 pumpkin seeds planted, visitors to this pumpkin patch should have a choice of over 60,000 pumpkins to choose from!

Located just four miles from Cambridge, this site is definitely one for the gram!

There will be tiny, warty, orange, white and monster pumpkins available, as well as a variety of Instagram opportunities (see, we told you!) around the site with colourful displays of pumpkins and squash.

Wheelbarrows are available for that weighty trip back to the car.

Adult and child admissions to the patch range between £4 and £6 and children two years and under can enter the patch free of charge.

Pumpkins range from 50p-£8 depending on size.

The patch is open on October 16-17 and October 23-31 from 10am until 4pm.

Bookings can be made online.

5. Sacrewell Farm, Peterborough

Sacrewell Farm in Peterborough, where you can go pumpkin picking this Halloween. - Credit: Facebook / Sacrewell

For those who love the scary side of Halloween, why not attend the ghostly ‘Scarewell’ event at Sacrewell Farm this year.

Running from October 23-31, the event includes everything Halloween, as well as picking pumpkins.

Admission provides all day entry to Sacrewell with activities for all of the family to enjoy.

Prices range from £4.10 - £12.75 depending on the admission type chosen.

More information can be found on their website.

6. Oakley Farms, Wisbech

Oakley Farms in Wisbech, where you can go pumpkin picking this Halloween. - Credit: Oakley Farms

If you’re someone who’s very specific when it comes to picking your pumpkin, take a trip to Oakley Farms on the outskirts of Wisbech in Outwell.

The farm grows a selection of pumpkins to ensure there’s a range of sizes available to meet customers specifications!

It’s also well-known for its Christmas tree collection during December.

The farm takes good care of its pumpkins, so you’ll be in for a treat not a trick this Halloween.

For further details and pricing, the farm asks you to call them on 01945 773387.

7. Lincoln Farm, Coates

Lincoln Farm in Coates, where you can go pumpkin picking this Halloween. - Credit: Facebook / Lincoln Farm Veg

Located just 14 minutes from the town of March, this farm is quietly situated in the village of Coates.

It’s already looking a lot like Halloween down at the farm as pumpkins of all sizes and colours have already started growing in the fields.

The farm has welcomed locals in for pumpkin picking for a number of years (you can even see the animals on your visit!)

With a farm shop on site, there’s something for everyone at Lincoln Farm.