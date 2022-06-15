7 curious places to visit in Cambridgeshire

We've put together a list of curious places from across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Days away from home are a great way to de-stress, experience new activities and visit intriguing locations.

For many, the more unusual the place, the more interesting it is to explore.

There are a number of quirky museums, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and historic buildings throughout Cambridgeshire.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of curious places to visit from across the county.

1. Whipple Museum of the History of Science, Cambridge

The Whipple Museum was founded in 1944.

Founded in 1944, the Whipple museum is a collection of scientific artefacts dating from the medieval period to the present day.

It is part of the University of Cambridge, and was created when Robert Stewart Whipple gifted his collection to the university.

The museum currently forms part of the Department of History and Philosophy of Science.

The establishment is open to visitors five days per week, from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

2. Fens Falconry, Wisbech St Mary

Fens Falconry provides a range of experiences and education packages.

Fens Falconry in Wisbech St Mary describes itself as "a small organisation set up to improve access to ecological education to adults and children in our community".

The centre provides a range of experiences and education packages, including flying demonstrations and classroom talks.

Bird of Prey Experiences and Owl Evenings are available.

A Private Day for Two is also offered, in which a personal tour and a ploughman's lunch is provided.

3. Houghton Mill, Huntingdon

Houghton Mill is the last surviving mill on the River Great Ouse, able to grind flour from a water-powered wheel.

Houghton Mill is the last surviving mill on the River Great Ouse, able to grind flour from a water-powered wheel.

In the Victorian era, the mill was one of the most successful in the region.

Guided tours are available of the 18th century mill, along with 'Meet the Miller' experiences.

A tea-room is also present, as is a large grassy area to enjoy.

4. The Centre for Computing History, Cambridge

The Centre for Computing History aims to make "the history of computing relevant and fun for all ages".

The Centre for Computing History is a museum based in Cambridge.

According to its website, the centre aims to make "the history of computing relevant and fun for all ages".

Described as a "pioneering educational charity", the location features a foyer, video game zone and a main gallery.

These include exhibits on computers, games consoles and calculators.

5. Railworld Wildlife Haven, Peterborough

Railworld Wildlife Haven includes over 2,000 sq ft of "intriguing, exciting model railways".

Railworld Wildlife Haven is a wildlife haven and model railway in Peterborough.

It was created when reverend Richard Paten purchased a derelict coal yard.

The charity now has over 2,000 sq ft of "intriguing, exciting model railways", including a "landscaped haven with ponds and waterfalls".

The volunteers who work on the area aim to create a biodiverse habitat for wildlife.

6. Luxe Cinema, Wisbech

58 standard seats, eight double sofas and four luxury sofas are included within the auditorium.

The Luxe Cinema in Wisbech is an award-winning single screen cinema.

The venue's interior boasts "a luxurious atmosphere, where one can cosy up and relax on either a deluxe seat or a twin sofa to watch films in the utmost comfort".

A total of 58 standard seats, eight double sofas and four luxury sofas are included within the auditorium.

The cinema's website promises "an experience unlike anything you’ve had at a multiplex".

7. The Animal Experience, Stretham

The Animal Experience in Stretham is a small zoo where visitors can book experiences with different animals.

The Animal Experience in Stretham is a small zoo where visitors can book experiences with different species of animals.

The company rescue and rehome a variety of animals, and have a 'captive breeding programme'.

To aid with conservation, the centre has also partnered with the Wildlife Trusts and support the Rainforest Alliance.

The Animal Experience has been featured on television shows such as Blue Peter and Animal Planet.