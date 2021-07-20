News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fenland BusFest is back in Whittlesey this weekend

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:25 PM July 20, 2021    Updated: 4:35 PM July 20, 2021
BusFest returns to Whittlesey this year, after the event was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Bus enthusiasts have the chance to enjoy free bus rides on classic and double deckers from the 1950s onwards this weekend. 

The 2021 Fenland BusFest takes place this Sunday (July 25) in Whittlesey. 

Vehicles both privately owned and from local operators will be taking part, running on a network of routes across North Cambridgeshire. 

They are set to include a classic London Transport AEC RT from the 1950s and from Stagecoach East, a 2019 BYD / Alexander Dennis electric double-decker. 

Operators supporting the event include Delaine, Dews and WH Fowler. 

The event will take place on Sunday (July 25) from 10am-5pm.

The event will take place on Sunday (July 25) from 10am-5pm, with services running every 20 minutes to Peterborough bus station.

Nick Larkin, the event's spokesperson, said: “We were so sorry not to be able to run the BusFest last year and so many people got in touch to say how much they had missed the event. 

“We are proud to bring BusFest 2021 for the people of Fenland and beyond to enjoy.” 

The event will take place from 10am-5pm, with services running every 20 minutes to Peterborough bus station and half hourly to Thorney, Turves and Yaxley. 

Cambridgeshire
Whittlesey News

