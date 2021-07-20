Fenland BusFest is back in Whittlesey this weekend
- Credit: Nick Larkin
Bus enthusiasts have the chance to enjoy free bus rides on classic and double deckers from the 1950s onwards this weekend.
The 2021 Fenland BusFest takes place this Sunday (July 25) in Whittlesey.
Vehicles both privately owned and from local operators will be taking part, running on a network of routes across North Cambridgeshire.
They are set to include a classic London Transport AEC RT from the 1950s and from Stagecoach East, a 2019 BYD / Alexander Dennis electric double-decker.
Operators supporting the event include Delaine, Dews and WH Fowler.
You may also want to watch:
Nick Larkin, the event's spokesperson, said: “We were so sorry not to be able to run the BusFest last year and so many people got in touch to say how much they had missed the event.
“We are proud to bring BusFest 2021 for the people of Fenland and beyond to enjoy.”
Most Read
- 1 Fens crime gang ‘boss’ jailed
- 2 Live updates as cyclist is ‘hit by lorry’ near March secondary school
- 3 Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist killed
- 4 Motor cyclist killed in March crash
- 5 CCTV plea to curb offensive graffiti
- 6 Fen amputees lift FA Disability Cup after dramatic final
- 7 Family of man who died at quarry plead with people not to swim
- 8 Third bid to bring 1,000 jobs and new retail park to city
- 9 ‘Hero’ student steps in to help at kebab shop fire
- 10 Campsite and heritage centre approved near birdwatching spot
The event will take place from 10am-5pm, with services running every 20 minutes to Peterborough bus station and half hourly to Thorney, Turves and Yaxley.