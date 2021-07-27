Food, craft and wood festival comes to Sandringham
- Credit: Living Heritage Events
Food, craft and wood will be demonstrated and on sale as a popular festival returns this year post-lockdown with even more to offer.
Living Heritage Events is back in Sandringham next week (August 6-8) catching up on lost time with a whole new programme of shows.
This year, the programme includes a new festival, with two of the previous events combined into one.
Named the 'Sandringham food craft and wood festival', Living Heritage believe it has a ‘tremendous’ line up of attractions.
A spokesperson for Living Heritage Events said: “Easter was too early to start our events this year with the Sandringham craft and wood fair, which proved to be successful back in 2019.
You may also want to watch:
“We decided to run the event alongside our popular food and drinks festival this August.”
The event will take place next weekend (Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday August 8) from 10am-6pm.
Most Read
- 1 30,000 watch Facebook confrontation of alleged paedophile
- 2 'Father' found guilty of murdering his teenage daughter
- 3 Worst road in Fenland? You'd better believe it
- 4 Man dies after lorry crashes into trees
- 5 Five generations of family members meet up for the first time
- 6 HMO plans submitted for village pub
- 7 'Every number is a lost life' - Worst Covid affected care homes in Cambs
- 8 Drink driver fleeing traffic cops overturns before being arrested
- 9 Paedophile caught by cops after preying on 'teenage girls' online
- 10 Missing dog found thanks to drone footage
The food festival’s 2021 line up of chefs include local chef Galton Blakiston as well as Lawrence Henry, Ben Bartlett, Jo Pratt, Jen Christophe Novelli and the Crabstock Boys all making appearances over the three days.
The food halls and piazza food courts will include a large array of food and drink from local, regional and national producers.
From a traditional hog roast, to Caribbean, Greek and falafels, there is time to eat, drink and be merry whilst listening to live jazz and folk music in the background.
Living Heritage have nationally selected artists, designers, and craftsmen to exhibit, demonstrate and sell their crafts and skills in the main craft pavilions.
There will also be working demonstrations and vintage woodworking machinery such as steam racksaw planking, corn dillies and besom brooms.
The Sandringham cup carving competition is back this year, with some of the UKs top carvers competing.
Once the competition is over, sculptures are sold by auction.
New to the festival this year is the lumberjack sports competition organised by the BLSA, with a mix of tree climbing, speed chopping and sawing, all against the clock.
“It sounds like the perfect mix that makes a great family day out, for both foodies and craft lovers alike,” said a spokesperson for Living Heritage Events.
Tickets can be booked online.