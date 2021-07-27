Published: 4:39 PM July 27, 2021

The Sandringham food, craft and wood festival is a combination of the previous craft and wood fair and the popular food and drinks festival run by Living Heritage. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

Food, craft and wood will be demonstrated and on sale as a popular festival returns this year post-lockdown with even more to offer.

Living Heritage Events is back in Sandringham next week (August 6-8) catching up on lost time with a whole new programme of shows.

This year, the programme includes a new festival, with two of the previous events combined into one.

Named the 'Sandringham food craft and wood festival', Living Heritage believe it has a ‘tremendous’ line up of attractions.

A spokesperson for Living Heritage Events said: “Easter was too early to start our events this year with the Sandringham craft and wood fair, which proved to be successful back in 2019.

“We decided to run the event alongside our popular food and drinks festival this August.”

The event will take place next weekend (Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday August 8) from 10am-6pm.

A number of chefs will be making appearances over the three days of Sandringham's food, craft and wood festival next weekend (August 6) - Credit: Living Heritage Events

A number of food stalls offering a large array of food and drink from local, regional and national producers will be present at the festival. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

The food festival’s 2021 line up of chefs include local chef Galton Blakiston as well as Lawrence Henry, Ben Bartlett, Jo Pratt, Jen Christophe Novelli and the Crabstock Boys all making appearances over the three days.

The food halls and piazza food courts will include a large array of food and drink from local, regional and national producers.

From a traditional hog roast, to Caribbean, Greek and falafels, there is time to eat, drink and be merry whilst listening to live jazz and folk music in the background.

Living Heritage have nationally selected artists, designers, and craftsmen to exhibit, demonstrate and sell their crafts and skills in the main craft pavilions.

There will also be working demonstrations and vintage woodworking machinery such as steam racksaw planking, corn dillies and besom brooms.

Selected artists, designers, and craftsmen will exhibit, demonstrate and sell their crafts and skills in the main craft pavilions. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

The Sandringham cup chainsaw competition is back, with some of the UKs top carvers competing. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

The Sandringham cup carving competition is back this year, with some of the UKs top carvers competing.

Once the competition is over, sculptures are sold by auction.

The lumberjack sports competition organised by the BLSA is new this year, with a mix of climbing, speed chopping and sawing, all against the clock - Credit: Living Heritage Events

New to the festival this year is the lumberjack sports competition organised by the BLSA, with a mix of tree climbing, speed chopping and sawing, all against the clock.

“It sounds like the perfect mix that makes a great family day out, for both foodies and craft lovers alike,” said a spokesperson for Living Heritage Events.

Tickets can be booked online.



