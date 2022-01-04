Gallery
‘There’s a lot of happiness’ - animals pose for photos on zoo visit
- Credit: Nicky Still
Are you a lover of zoo animals? Take a look at our gallery of photos captured during a reader's visit to a zoo not too many miles away from Cambridgeshire.
In these photos are just some of over 2,000 animals from around the world that you can see on a typical day visit to Banham Zoo in Kenninghall Road, Norfolk.
The 50-acre zoo opened to the public in 1968, became a charity in 2013, and has since been often awarded the prize of Norfolk’s top attraction by a number of organisations.
Animals at the zoo include giraffes, monkeys, tigers, penguins, and many more.
Photographer Nicky Still, who took the photos, said: “As you can see, there’s a lot of happiness in these shots!
“There were two cubs who had recently been born – I captured the mother with one of them.
“The otters were funny and I also felt really lucky that all the big cats were awake (that was a miracle).
She added: “It was such a fun-loving day.”