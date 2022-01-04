News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Things to do >

Gallery

‘There’s a lot of happiness’ - animals pose for photos on zoo visit

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:54 PM January 4, 2022
Updated: 4:55 PM January 4, 2022
Some of the animals visitors can meet on a trip to Banham Zoo in Norfolk.

Some of the animals visitors can meet on a trip to Banham Zoo in Norfolk. - Credit: Nicky Still

Are you a lover of zoo animals? Take a look at our gallery of photos captured during a reader's visit to a zoo not too many miles away from Cambridgeshire. 

In these photos are just some of over 2,000 animals from around the world that you can see on a typical day visit to Banham Zoo in Kenninghall Road, Norfolk. 

The 50-acre zoo opened to the public in 1968, became a charity in 2013, and has since been often awarded the prize of Norfolk’s top attraction by a number of organisations. 

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Animals at the zoo include giraffes, monkeys, tigers, penguins, and many more. 

Photographer Nicky Still, who took the photos, said: “As you can see, there’s a lot of happiness in these shots! 

“There were two cubs who had recently been born – I captured the mother with one of them. 

“The otters were funny and I also felt really lucky that all the big cats were awake (that was a miracle). 

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver in 3-car crash was 3-times over limit  
  2. 2 Car seized after driver had provisional licence and no supervision
  3. 3 Councillor joins forces to oppose 16-homes plan
  1. 4 Murdered 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell was a 'totally broken baby'
  2. 5 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
  3. 6 Surgery needing improvement rated 'good' by regulator
  4. 7 Straw Bear becomes casualty of Covid-19
  5. 8 Welney flood alert lifted
  6. 9 What are the new Covid rules as pupils return to school?
  7. 10 Office block branded ‘an over-imposing dark monstrosity’ 

She added: “It was such a fun-loving day.” 

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo.

Some of the animals visitors can meet at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Nicky Still


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kelso Lawrence

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Teenage driver dies yards from home in 2am crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
restaurateur John McGinn

Cambs Live News

Pub wins massive support for New Year’s Eve party

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
CCTV shows the man who was allegedly involved in the theft of fuel from Sisco Service Station in Wimblington.

Cambs Live News

Fuel worth £55 stolen from Fenland garage

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Reason Homes plan new estate at Doddington

Fenland District Council

Viability study challenges ‘affordable’ housing requirement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon