Hereward the Wake visits Ramsey for the Platinum Jubilee

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 3:16 PM May 27, 2022
Ramsey Rural Museum Sign

Ramsey Rural Museum Sign - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Ramsey Rural Museum will be hosting a Hereward the Wake themed weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 

The museum is choosing this kind of celebration as, without Hereward’s help leading to the defeat of King Harold at the Battle of Hastings, the entire royal lineage would be different - as the Queen is a distant great granddaughter of William the Conqueror. 

The museum will be giving talks and presentations in the barn on Friday, June 3 and will follow it up the next day with a five act reenactment throughout the day at every hour from noon till 4pm. 

This will be accompanied by a warrior knockout competition at every half hour from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, as well as live Ceilidh/Folk music for the duration of the day.

Tickets are paid for at the gate, adult tickets are £5.50, concessions £5.00, children’s tickets for ages five-15 are £3.50 and children under five get in free. 


