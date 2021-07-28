News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
9 hidden gems of East Anglia by rail from Cambridgeshire

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:33 PM July 28, 2021    Updated: 1:29 PM July 28, 2021
The Norfolk Broads is one of the locations you can visit by Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire.

The Norfolk Broads is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Greater Anglia

East Anglia has an abundance of popular places, but here is a list of nine locations you can visit via rail routes on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire.

1. Cromer

Cromer is one of the locations you can visit by Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire.

Cromer is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Greater Anglia

For those who love the sea, this Norfolk coastal town has many pleasures to be savoured by all ages. 

Visitors can enjoy the huge Blue Flag beaches, explore a wealth of maritime history, or hit the shops for everything from traditional sweets to surf gear. 

2. Halvergate Marshes 

Halvergate Marshes is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire.

Halvergate Marshes is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Situated on the outskirts of Great Yarmouth, the Halvergate Marshes and Weavers Way walk is a five mile (8 kilometre) circular walk starting at the village sign on The Street in Halvergate, roughly taking three and a half hours to complete. 

The walk provides panoramic views of the countryside. 

3. Reedham 

Reedham is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire.

Reedham is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Something for all the family - located 12 miles east of the city of Norwich and 7.5 miles south-west of the town of Great Yarmouth, the village is a magnet for tourists exploring the lower reaches of the River Yare. 

With stunning river frontage, it’s famous for having one of the last remaining railway swing bridges and chain ferries in the country. 

You can visit Pettitts Animal Adventure Park and Humpty Dumpty brewery as well as walking along the Wherryman’s Way to a restored mill. 

4. Sheringham 

Sheringham is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire.

Sheringham is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Located right on the Deep History coast, is this beautiful seaside town. 

Home to an award-winning family friendly beach, heritage steam railway, and fantastic coastal and countryside walks, Sheringham is an excellent place to visit. 

For history lovers, the town has a discovery trail and point. 

5. West Runton Beach 

West Runton Beach is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire.

West Runton Beach is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Greater Anglia

If you enjoy that sea breeze, or just need some fresh air to relax, a day at West Runton Beach is a must. 

Situated between the towns of Sheringham and Cromer, the beach is known for its impressive cliff backdrop and the site of the discovery of the West Runton Mammoth (the largest nearly-complete mammoth skeleton ever found in Britain.) 

6. Wroxham 

Wroxham is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire.

Wroxham is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Greater Anglia

For those who love to explore, this village has a bit of everything for all the family.

Split by the River Bure, Wroxham is the capital of the Norfolk Broads. 

Wroxham contains many visitor attractions including a riverside park, miniature model museums, the Bure Valley steam railway and nearby gardens and craft centres. 

7. Norfolk Broads 

The Norfolk Broads is one of the locations you can visit by Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire.

The Norfolk Broads is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Located just 11 minutes away from Norwich, The Broads are a network of mostly navigable rivers and lakes. 

Whether you steer your own course or join an organised excursion, The Broads has over 125 miles of lock-free waterways set in a beautiful countryside with charming and picturesque towns and villages. 

8. Landguard View Point 

Landguard viewing area is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire.

Landguard viewing area is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Ship fanatics – this one’s for you! 

Located between Landguard Fort and the Port of Felixstowe is the John Bradfield Viewing Area- voted one of the top 50 things to do in Suffolk. 

Visitors can enjoy stunning views, but most watch the hustle and bustle of the Port of Felixstowe and the vast container ships that come into the harbour. 

9. Cantley 

Halvergate Marshes is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire.

Cantley is one of the locations you can visit on Greater Anglia train services from Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Greater Anglia

If you’re looking to explore the development of the Norfolk countryside, Cantley is a dramatic example of the effect of the last century. 

The village is a great place to moor up for a picnic or to let kids expend some energy.  

Though Cantley has no shops or pubs, it is famous for its sugar beet factory (the first built in Britain). 


