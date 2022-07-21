7 historic places to visit in Cambridgeshire

Things to do

We've put together a list of historic places to visit in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: penske666 on Creative Commons

Historical sites can be found throughout Cambridgeshire.

The locations allow us to learn from times past, whilst enjoying an insight into the culture and lifestyle of a different age.

From Tudor buildings to intriguing museums, there is a wide range of historic sites in the county.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of historic places to visit in Cambridgeshire.

1. Oliver Cromwell's House, Ely

Visitors to Oliver Cromwell's House can try on costumes and play games of the time. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The house of Parliamentarian military leader Oliver Cromwell can be visited in Ely.

The location features a newly "re-vamped" civil war exhibition, and a time-line of his life.

Visitors can try on costumes and play games of the time.

An escape room is also present on the site.

2. March & District Museum, March

The museum was built in 1851, as a girl's grammar school. - Credit: Google Maps

March & District Museum was built in 1851, as a girl's grammar school.

However, as new schools were built in the area, the building became used as a museum.

It now offers an insight into the history of the community.

The location has recently organised a display to celebrate 150 years of the Cambs Times.

The location has organised a display to celebrate 150 years of the Cambs Times. - Credit: David Edwards / March & District Museum

3. Peckover House, Wisbech

Peckover House is open for pre-booked guided tours. - Credit: Google Maps

Peckover House, in Wisbech, was once home to a family of wealthy Quaker bankers, who's association with Wisbech began in 1777.

Wisbech's first official bank, the Wisbech and Lincolnshire Bank, was managed by the Peckovers.

Upon the death of Alexandrina Peckover in 1948, the house and garden came into the care of the National Trust.

Now, the house is open for pre-booked guided tours only, however, the gardens are open to explore without booking required.

4. The Manor, Hemingford Grey

Built in around 1130, The Manor is one of the two oldest continually inhabited houses in Britain. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Manor, in Hemingford Grey, is one of the two oldest continually inhabited houses in Great Britain.

The house was built around 1130, but was doubled by an extension in the 1730s.

This extension burned down in 1798, with the house being fully restored to its original look in 1939.

900 years of history can be experienced at the house, which is open to view by appointment only.

5. The Stained Glass Museum, Ely

The Stained Glass Museum is situated within Ely Cathedral. - Credit: garethdelhoy on Creative Commons

The Stained Glass Museum, situated within Ely Cathedral, allows visitors to study the art of stained glass.

The tradition has been practised for over 1,300 years.

125 stained glass panels are on display at the location.

These items date from the 13th century to present day.

6. Flag Fen, near Peterborough

Flag Fen explores how prehistoric people lived on the Fen. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Flag Fen Archaeological Park explores how prehistoric people of the area lived over 3,000 years ago.

A Bronze Age village is present, along with reconstructed roundhouses.

The location is the only place in the United Kingdom where original Bronze Age remains can be seen in situ.

An on-site museum houses a range of artefacts such as jewellery, weapons and England's oldest wheel.

7. Wisbech & Fenland Museum, Wisbech

The Wisbech & Fenland Museum celebrates cultures from Fenland and beyond. - Credit: mededeler on Creative Commons

The Wisbech & Fenland Museum brings together "a diverse range of culture from Fenland and beyond".

Exhibitions on Wisbech Town FC, ice-skater Turkey Smart, Lithuanian celebrations and the Fen-lands are currently on display.

Permanent collections include local archives, a Charles Dickens collection and a Thomas Clarkson collection.

A wide range of events are held at the museum, including "Fabulous Fossils" and a "Dinosaur Adventure Day".