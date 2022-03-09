We've put together a list of the most scenic places to visit in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: PA

From Cambridge to Peterborough, Wisbech to Ely, we've put together a list of the most scenic places to visit from across Cambridgeshire.

Whether its historic castles, breath taking cathedrals or the great outdoors that tickles your fancy, take a read through our suggestions for places to drop by in the county.

1. Wicken Fen Nature Reserve, near Soham

Wicken Fen Nature Reserve was the first nature reserve ever owned by the National Trust.

Both quick strolls and longer walks are available at Wicken Fen, with boardwalks and more adventurous trails available.

Cycle hire and boat trips are offered, with open boat 'the mayfly' taking visitors for tours of the Wicken Lode tributary.

The Docky Hut café is also open for indoor and outdoor seating, along with a takeaway service.

2. Houghton Mill, near St Ives

The National Trust's Houghton Mill and Waterclose Meadows, near St Ives, is a picturesque location with multiple things to see and do.

One of which is a guided tour of the mill, which are available to pre-book through the National Trust's website. The mill itself originates from the 18th century and is the last surviving water mill on the river Great Ouse.

An open area is available for picnics and relaxing on the grass, provided that visitors stick to the Countryside Code and take their rubbish with them.

The Houghton Mill Tea Room is also open Wednesday to Sunday between 10am and 4pm, serving a range of drinks and snacks.

3. Elton Hall and Gardens, near Peterborough

Elton Hall and Gardens describes itself as "An extraordinary, romantic, part-gothic historic house near Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, that has been in the Proby family for 400 years...

"...It stands proud in unspoilt landscaped parkland where a house has stood since the 12th century."

Admission to the hall and garden comes at the price of £12.50 per person, with admissions for the garden only coming at £9.00 per person.

The garden itself has been awarded Historic Houses Garden of the Year Judges’ Choice Award winner 2021.

4. Ramsey Abbey Gatehouse, Huntingdon

Another National Trust property, the Ramsey Abbey Gatehouse in Ramsey, Huntingdon, was donated to the charity organisation in 1952, with the remaining lodge dating back to 1475.

The gate once provided access to the prestigious Ramsey Abbey, destroyed in Henry VIII's Dissolution of the Monasteries.

The exterior of the gatehouse is available to view at any time, perhaps as part of a separate walk, with the High Lode river nearby.

Alternatively, the interior of the gatehouse is normally available to view, but is currently closed due to Covid-19.

5. Ely Cathedral, Ely

Built as an offering to God by monks who lived in Ely, Ely Cathedral is a Christian church and historic monument, which welcomes thousands of visitors every year.

It's striking appearance is both scenic and grand, with four main areas to visit. These include The Octagon, The Lady Chapel, The Nave Ceiling and an area dedicated to St Etheldreda.

Guided tours of the cathedral are available, which include "behind the scenes access to the Cathedral's unique Octagon Tower, the West Tower and the Monastic Buildings".

Admission to the cathedral costs £8.50 for a standard adult, whilst all concessions may enter for free.

6. Wandlebury Country Park, near Cambridge

Wandlebury Country Park is located on the Gog Magog Hills to the South of Cambridge.

This scenic estate promises woodland walks, wildflower meadows and the chance to view highland cattle grazing in the countryside.

There are eight miles of walks to explore at the park, and access to a public network of paths around the Gog Magog hills for an extended ramble.

Two pop-up cafe's visit the park during the weekend, serving everything from snacks and cakes to ice creams.

7. Wisbech Castle, Wisbech

Described as "a castle in spirit" Wisbech Castle was originally more of a castle than it is today, having been built in 1066 as a stone fortress.

Unfortunately, in 1236, both the town and the castle were swept away by a flood, Wisbech being on the sea at that point in history. It has since been rebuilt as one of a number of palaces and manor houses.

The Castle still provides a scenic location to visit, with a number of vaults to explore below the main building.