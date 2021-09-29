Published: 2:21 PM September 29, 2021 Updated: 2:39 PM September 29, 2021

Showcase Cinemas is having an entire day dedicated to Christmas films on October 23. 'Home Alone' is one of four films in the mix. - Credit: Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is gifting customers with a winter treat this October after announcing an entire day of screening Christmas films to boost festive spirit.

Landing on Saturday October 23, this tree-mendous present means Christmas lovers can enjoy all their festive favourites two whole months before the big day.

Guests will be able to see four different Christmas classics on the big screen meaning there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The films include ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, ‘Home Alone’, ‘Polar Express’ and ‘Elf’.

Each film will be available for just £5 a ticket.

UK General Manger for Showcase Cinemas, Mark Barlow, said: “We’ve brought Christmas forward a couple of months so everyone can start to get into the Christmas spirit.

“We’ve picked four festive favourites and we’re looking forward to a busy day of Christmas fun in the middle of October.”

'Home Alone' is one of four Christmas films being shown at Showcase Cinemas on October 23. - Credit: Showcase Cinemas

Guests are recommended to book tickets online.