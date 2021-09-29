News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Get festive at Showcase Cinemas this October

Published: 2:21 PM September 29, 2021
Showcase Cinemas is having an entire day dedicated to Christmas films on October 23.

Showcase Cinemas is gifting customers with a winter treat this October after announcing an entire day of screening Christmas films to boost festive spirit. 

Landing on Saturday October 23, this tree-mendous present means Christmas lovers can enjoy all their festive favourites two whole months before the big day. 

Guests will be able to see four different Christmas classics on the big screen meaning there’s something for everyone to enjoy. 

The films include ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, ‘Home Alone’, ‘Polar Express’ and ‘Elf’. 

Each film will be available for just £5 a ticket. 

UK General Manger for Showcase Cinemas, Mark Barlow, said: “We’ve brought Christmas forward a couple of months so everyone can start to get into the Christmas spirit. 

“We’ve picked four festive favourites and we’re looking forward to a busy day of Christmas fun in the middle of October.” 

Guests are recommended to book tickets online. 

