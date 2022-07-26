7 summer holiday events for families in Cambridgeshire
The summer holidays are here and there is always an event in Cambridgeshire to keep everyone entertained, from family-friendly festivals to crafts and LEGO sessions.
Here's a look ahead to some of the events taking place taking place throughout the summer:
1. Summer of Play, Wimpole Estate
When? All summer
Website: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/wimpole-estate
National Trust's Wimpole Estate is hosting a "Summer of Play" throughout July and August.
A "host of games and activities" are available in the estate and gardens.
The National Trust promises fun for all the family.
Discover Wimpole Hall's summer "Pavilion of Play" - "a world of lofty lookouts, giant ear trumpets, periscopes, and outdoor games".
2. Skylark Maize Maze and Funyard, Wimblington
When? Until September 4
Website: https://skylark-events.co.uk/
The Skylark Maize Maze and Funyard opened on July 20 and runs until September 4.
A "fantastic day out for the whole family", discover this year's themed maze with its hidden checkpoints and collectable stamps.
A complete day out, visit Skylark's "Pesky Pigeon Tractor Ride" and "Trotter Trophy Pig Racing" attractions and activities.
Visitors can pre-book a day out at Skylark online: https://skylark-events.co.uk/
3. Summer Holiday Crafts, Ely Museum
When? Various dates
Website: https://www.elymuseum.org.uk/whats-on/
The team at Ely Museum is hosting several drop-in craft sessions throughout the summer holidays.
From Buzzing Bugs to Craft Your Own Cap, there are plenty of craft events for children aged 5-11, with a full list of events on the museum's website.
4. WisBEACH Rock Festival, Wisbech
When? Sunday, August 7
Website: https://bit.ly/3J9KwVh
WisBEACH Rock Festival will take place in Wisbech Town Park on August 7.
The event will run from 11am until 8pm with Showaddywaddy, Wild Boys, Bucks Fizz and Old Boy of the Fens at the top of this year's bill.
Other activities include a beach area, donkey rides, a fun fair and a poetry fringe.
5. Huntingdon Carnival, Huntingdon
When? Saturday, August 13
Website: https://www.huntingdoncarnival.co.uk/
A parade will leave the market square at 12pm (noon), and arrive at Huntingdon Riverside Park by 12.30pm.
At the park, event organisers promise community stalls, a fun fair, arena acts and more to entertain the crowds
On Sunday, August 14, an "HCRfm Live in the Park" event will take place, with live bands on stage throughout the day.
6. LEGO All-day Build, Ely Library
When? Thursday, August 25
Website: https://bit.ly/3cvMuD8
Ely Library says it needs your help to build a space station.
Collaborate with Ely Library visitors during the all-day drop-in to create the LEGO structure.
Participants are set to take part in the build at any time between 10am and 5pm on the day.
7. We Out Here Festival, Abbots Ripton
When? Thursday, August 25 until Sunday, August 28
Website: https://www.weoutherefestival.com/family-programme
We Out Here has a packed family programme for the 2022 instalment of the Abbots Ripton festival.
According to its website: "We Out Here prides itself in providing a space for families to explore and enjoy music, arts and culture together."
A full programme of family activities is set to be released in the coming months, whilst a large selection of artists will take to the stage.
The festival takes place between August 25 and August 28, and features live and DJ artists across five stages, including Underground Resistance, Josey Rebelle, Nu Genea and Jamz Supernova.