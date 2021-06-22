News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Things to do >

Video

Socially-distanced festival is a welcome return to pre-pandemic good times

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:04 PM June 22, 2021    Updated: 5:40 PM June 22, 2021
Socially-distanced event series The Estate offers a welcome and safe return to pre-pandemic good times.

Socially-distanced event series The Estate offers a welcome and safe return to pre-pandemic good times. - Credit: Kris Humphreys (c) www.krishumphreysphotography.com

For anyone that’s missed the thrill of stepping onto a festival site and hearing music pumping out of the speakers, The Estate offers a welcome and safe return to pre-pandemic good times.

Held in the picturesque grounds of Turvey House in Bedfordshire, the festival location ensures there's plenty of space to encourage guests to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Socially-distanced event series The Estate offers a welcome and safe return to pre-pandemic good times.

Socially-distanced event series The Estate offers a welcome and safe return to pre-pandemic good times. - Credit: Kris Humphreys (c) www.krishumphreysphotography.com

With dedicated table service, sanitiser stations on-site, designated areas for attendees and a QR scan-in code on arrival, the five-week event series has been extremely well thought out. 

Although groups of friends had to stay in their own hexagons, standing up to dance was permitted.

In that sense, the festival provided a sense of escape for hundreds of people who hadn't been able to party for more than a year.

DJ Sam Divine is pictured at The Estate Festival.

Socially-distanced event series The Estate offers a welcome and safe return to pre-pandemic good times. DJ Sam Divine is pictured. - Credit: Kris Humphreys (c) www.krishumphreysphotography.com

You may also want to watch:

Honestly, though, it's just nice to be able to get out of the house and spend a day with friends.

But the Estate offers more than that: the glamping area has its own swimming pool, while the line-up is stacked with some of the biggest names in dance and pop music. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Wife's tribute to husband killed in B1101 Elm Road crash
  2. 2 Fire crews free driver trapped in overturned lorry
  3. 3 Cannabis worth over £656,000 uncovered in Fen village
  1. 4 14-year-old footballer's 'dream' comes true after securing England trial
  2. 5 Grandmother of drowning victim calls for Bawsey Pits closure
  3. 6 Man in court after more than £656k of cannabis seized
  4. 7 Fire crews and RSPCA rescue foal in danger of drowning
  5. 8 Floral tributes laid for man killed in B1101 Elm Road crash
  6. 9 Man, aged in his 40s, dies after suspected drug-fuelled B1101 crash
  7. 10 Man arrested after cannabis factory found after house blaze 

Atomic Kitten and S Club 7 provided a noughties throwback last weekend while the opening party saw electronic lovers dancing the day away to sets by house DJs Jess Bays, Sam Divine and Low Steppa.

Socially-distanced event series The Estate offers a welcome and safe return to pre-pandemic good times. 

Socially-distanced event series The Estate offers a welcome and safe return to pre-pandemic good times. - Credit: Kris Humphreys (c) www.krishumphreysphotography.com

For more information, visit The Estate festival website.

Socially-distanced event series The Estate offers a welcome and safe return to pre-pandemic good times. 

Socially-distanced event series The Estate offers a welcome and safe return to pre-pandemic good times. - Credit: Kris Humphreys (c) www.krishumphreysphotography.com



Music
Bedfordshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A major crash on the B1101 Elm Road in March happened this morning at around 6am

Cambs Live | Video

Updates as emergency services rush to major crash blocking B1101

Daniel Mason And Harry Rutter

person
March Map

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Serious crash blocks main road into Fen town

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Doddington Vaccination Centre is scheduled to close on July 31.

Covid - A Year On

Vaccine centre closure date announced amid 60,000 doses target

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Police car

Courts

Chatteris drug dealers handed community orders

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus