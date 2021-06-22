Video

Published: 5:04 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 5:40 PM June 22, 2021

Socially-distanced event series The Estate offers a welcome and safe return to pre-pandemic good times. - Credit: Kris Humphreys (c) www.krishumphreysphotography.com

For anyone that’s missed the thrill of stepping onto a festival site and hearing music pumping out of the speakers, The Estate offers a welcome and safe return to pre-pandemic good times.

Held in the picturesque grounds of Turvey House in Bedfordshire, the festival location ensures there's plenty of space to encourage guests to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

With dedicated table service, sanitiser stations on-site, designated areas for attendees and a QR scan-in code on arrival, the five-week event series has been extremely well thought out.

Although groups of friends had to stay in their own hexagons, standing up to dance was permitted.

In that sense, the festival provided a sense of escape for hundreds of people who hadn't been able to party for more than a year.

Honestly, though, it's just nice to be able to get out of the house and spend a day with friends.

But the Estate offers more than that: the glamping area has its own swimming pool, while the line-up is stacked with some of the biggest names in dance and pop music.

Atomic Kitten and S Club 7 provided a noughties throwback last weekend while the opening party saw electronic lovers dancing the day away to sets by house DJs Jess Bays, Sam Divine and Low Steppa.

For more information, visit The Estate festival website.

