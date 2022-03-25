Gallery

The sun is shining and we're all itching to get out outside.

Whether you've been working from home or stuck in the office, it's time to go and immerse yourself in some wonderful Cambridgeshire nature spots.

1. The River Cam, Cambridge

The River Cam stretches throughout the city offering some amazing views. - Credit: Google

Taking the gold medal is the sights around The River Cam in Cambridge.

Take a leisurely stroll around or go on the waters on a classic punt and snap some amazing shots.

Grab your picnic baskets and best blanket as there are plenty of places to enjoy some alfresco treats.

2. Ferry Meadows Country Park, Peterborough

Ferry Meadows in Peterborough. - Credit: Rosie Boon

A favourite with Peterborough residents there are plenty of trails to wander around, enjoy the many lakes and wildlife that surrounds them.

With woodland walks and picturesque bridges it's the perfect place to get away from the city.

3. Railworld Wildlife Haven, Peterborough

Railworld is looked after by a passionate group of volunteers. - Credit: Railworld Haven

Not just for railway enthusiasts. Railworld Wildlife Haven is a short walk from Peterborough Main Line Station.

Enjoy in full bloom their wildlife habitat which has been well-looked after by the self-funded volunteer group.

It's even fit for royals as the attraction has been visited by HRH Duke of Gloucester.

4. Cambridge University Botanical Garden, Cambridge

The Cambridge University Botanical Garden even won a Tripadvisor Traveller's choice award for 2021. - Credit: Google

With amazing varieties of flowers, the botanical garden is a huge hit with visitors globally who make dedicated visits to the attraction.

There are 8,000+ species from all over the world, displayed within 40 acres of beautifully-landscaped gardens and a Glasshouse Range.

Perfect for your Instagram feed.

5. Wicken Fen Nature Reserve, Ely

Wicken Fen is a National Trust treasure. - Credit: Google

Who said the flats of the fens can't be beautiful?

Take a trip to Wicken Fen Nature Reserve, the National Trust attraction and have a stroll on your own or follow one of the guided trails.

A wonderful tranquil spot visitors enjoyed the 'fabulous birdsong and wild flowers.'

6. Paxton Pits Nature Reserve, Little Paxton

Paxton Pits Nature Reserve won a Green Flag award. - Credit: HDC

Enjoy the vast landscape of Paxton Pits in Little Paxton.

Visitors love the 'large range of wildlife, well marked out walks of differing length suitable for different age and ability.'

One visitor said: "A gloriously bright and sunny day will capture the verdant beauty and tranquillity of Paxton Pitts."

We would argue even on the lousiest of British days it's still a sight to see.

7. The Backs, Cambridge

Enjoy The Backs on a punt if you're feeling fancy. - Credit: Google

The Backs are landscaped open areas and gardens weaving behind many colleges on the River Cam.

Known for their daffodils and crocuses in the spring, and stunning views of the colleges across the river at any time of year.

8. Skylark Maize Maze, March

An aerial view of the maze tribute to Captain Tom. - Credit: Terry Harris

Located in the heart of the Fenland region of Cambridgeshire, the Skylark Giant Maize Maze and Funyard is a fantastic day out.

With a huge corn maize full of twists and turns, get lost in the moment in this attraction.

It's perfect for some aerial shots for your Instagram feed.

The Maize team even created a special maze tribute to Captain Tom during the pandemic.

9. Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Huntingdon

Hinchingbrooke Country Park also won a Green Flag award. - Credit: HDC

Hinchingbrooke Country Park is a beautiful place to walk and have a break from the hustle and bustle of the centre of Huntingdon.

Take a seat on the benches by the lakes and take in the views and heart-warming birdsong.

As pictured the views at sunset are especially picturesque.

10. Elton Hall and Gardens, Peterborough

Elton Hall and Gardens will reopen for 2022 on the Platinum Jubilee weekend. - Credit: Google

Put it in your diaries. the extraordinary romantic and part-gothic house and gardens will reopen for 2022 on the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

A true beauty, Elton Hall and Gardens will whisk you away from it all.

One visitor described the gardens as "magical and second to none."

