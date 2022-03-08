A star-studded line-up of famous faces are heading to Cambridgeshire later this year for a charity football match in aid of disabled children and their families across the country.

Actors, reality TV and talent show stars will play at Peterborough United FC’s Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday, June 1 to raise funds for Just4Children

The dazzling line-up includes The Only Way Is Essex stars Dan Osborne and James Argent, Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist and football freestyler, Jeremy Lynch, and television personality Calum Best.

Also playing the field will be Love Island contestants Jake Cornish, Luke Trotman, Nas Majeed and Dom Lever, as well as The Real Housewives of Cheshire cast member Joe Sealey and television chef Dean Edwards.

🎫 TICKETS ON SALE NOW 🎫

📆 WED 1ST JUNE 2022

📍PETERBOROUGH UNITED FC



We are pleased to announce our huge celebrity football match at @theposh raising funds for @just4_children⚽️



Limited VIPs available🎫



Sponsors @BourneSkipHire



Book tickets here https://t.co/lMkX2g81RT pic.twitter.com/0ERuhPZBLS — SellebritySoccer (@Sellebrity_UK) March 7, 2022

Former EastEnders stars Jake Wood, best known for playing Max Branning, Dean Gaffney, who played Robbie Jackson, Matt Lapinskas, best known for playing Antony Moon, and Danny Hatchard, who portrayed Lee Carter, are also taking part in the match.

In the coming weeks, more celebrities participating in the game will be announced, organisers have said. All of the stars are subject to work commitments.

The game has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, which was launched in 2012 to help charities raise money by arranging all-star football matches across the UK.

Kevin Cooper, Sellebrity Soccer’s co-founder, said: “I am really looking forward to our first celebrity match visit to Peterborough later this year, where we will be raising funds for the life-changing charity Just4Children.

“We will provide the community with a great family day out and I’m sure the celebrity players will entertain with lots of amusing football and goals for this great event.”

⚽️ @Sellebrity_UK is coming to the Weston Homes Stadium this summer.



More details below now.#pufc — Peterborough United (@theposh) March 7, 2022

Kick-off is at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 1, but fans can enjoy the buzz of the stadium from 6pm.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £5 for under-12s, plus a £1.50 booking fee.

Just4Children is a registered charity that provides support for families to help their children with disabilities and sickness.

The charity is passionate about the relief of sickness and preservation of good physical and mental health of children and young people under the age of 25.

It provides and assists in the provision of services and grants to enable young people with disabilities to obtain medical treatment, therapies and equipment which would not otherwise be available to them.

To book tickets, visit: www.theposh.com