11 woodland escapes in Cambridgeshire

Escaping our day-to-day urban surroundings can be an important factor in de-stressing and maintaining our mental health.

A welcome break from the busy, bustling streets of towns and cities, the forests provide a sheltered and calming environment.

Cambridgeshire is blessed with a wide selection of forests, woodland and nature reserves to choose from.

With that in mind, we've listed some of the best woodland escapes from across the county.

1. Milton Country Park, near Cambridge

Situated to the North of Cambridge, Milton Country Park features a variety of woodland paths and lakes.

A visitor centre and café are also present on site.

A wide range of water activities including paddle boarding, open water swimming and canoe and kayaking are on offer.

Meanwhile, on land offerings include cycling, running, walking and community activities.

2. Brampton Wood Nature Reserve, near Brampton

Brampton Wood Nature Reserve is set 15 miles west of Brampton, near Huntingdon.

The woodland is the second largest in Cambridgeshire, and is over 900 years old.

Trees at the reserve include oak, ash, aspen, birch and field maple.

The entirety of the wood was once felled, and has naturally regenerated ever since.

3. Glapthorn Cow Pasture, Glapthorn

Glapthorn Cow Pasture is a site of scientific interest.

The location features a range of habitats, providing homes for for a mix of wildlife.

Black Hairstreak Butterflies can be seen during the summer, which are characterised by their "jerky flight".

As far as birds are concerned, nuthatch, warblers and nightingales can often be seen in the area.

4. Beechwoods Nature Reserve, near Cambridge

Planted in the 1840s Beechwoods gets its name from the beech trees which are planted there.

Medieval plough terraces are still visible beneath the trees, amongst orchids growing in "dry chalky" soil.

According to the Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs and Northants, the nature reserve is one of the orchids' "most northerly outposts".

5. Fordham Woods, Fordham

Fordham Woods is a wet valley woodland between Soham and Newmarket.

The area features a number of alder trees, a species adapted to waterlogged ground that is now rare in Cambridgeshire.

Over 90 insect species, and a variety of fungi are supported in the habitat.

Sycamores are often removed from the area, to help support the alder trees' development.

6. Manor Farm Woodland, Church End

Manor Farm Woodland, in Church End near Wisbech, features woodland walks and a tea room.

This particular tea room is set in a railway carriage, and produces a range of cakes and bakes.

A five-pitch motorhome and caravan site is also on site.

The woodland has been described as "a hidden gem" by Tripadvisor reviewer Jennie D.

7. Harlton Clunch Pit, Harlton

Harlton Clunch Pit, situated between Cambridge and Royston, is a 1.5 hectare area of woodland.

"Clunch" is a form of clay or chalk excavated from the pit and used as a building material.

A public footpath runs through the pit from Harlton High Street.

To reduce impact on the environment, the use of bicycles and motor vehicles of any kind has been prohibited by Harlton Parish Council.

8. Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Huntingdon

Hinchingbrooke Country Park covers an area of 150 acres.

This includes a mixture of open grassland, mature woodland and lakes.

In 2018, the park received the Green Flag award, which recognises the best parks and green spaces from across the globe.

Play areas, a café and wildflower meadows are all present at the location.

9. Ely Country Park, Ely

Ely Country Park features a range of open fields and woodland.

Way markers have been placed around the location, marking two trails that visitors may take to enjoy the area.

The trails "highlight the best of the natural fen landscape including the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI)".

The park also features a play and picnic area.

10. Woodman's Way, March and Wimblington

Woodman's Way is a country trail that runs through March and Wimblington.

The trail features both woodland and open countryside.

A stretch along a dismantled railway is present, along with a look at St Wendreda's Church and the March Almshouses.

Woodland areas visited during the walk includes Eastwood, Linwood, Hatchwood and Coneywood.

11. Holme Fen, Holme

Holme Fen is a nature reserve covering 657 acres.

The reserve is home to "the finest silver birch woodland" and can be explored through a network of paths.

The area features the lowest land point in Great Britain, Holme Post, which is 2.75 metres below sea level.

A variety of wildlife species can be seen in the reserve, throughout the year.