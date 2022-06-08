Mica Paris, Nile Rodgers and Diana Ross perform at the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday June 4. They are all scheduled to appear at The Cambridge Club Festival 2022. - Credit: PA

Fresh from appearing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers and Mica Paris are all set to appear at a Cambridgeshire music festival this weekend.

The star-studded Cambridge Club Festival returns to Childerley Orchard, just outside Cambridge, from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.

The show-stopping line-up includes the legendary Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, The Jacksons, Level 42, Gabrielle, Corinne Bailey Rae and many more and is set to be the funkiest party of the year.

The festival kicks off on Friday with Level 42 headlining the main stage.

The 80s band are set to take the stage Friday evening to perform their universally loved staples Running in the Family and Lessons in Love.

The opening day is will also feature Sara Cox's stomping Just Can't Get Enough 80s show.

Saturday night brings festival-goers the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Known for their exceptional live performance, Nile Rodgers will perform his chart-topping hits alongside CHIC’s impeccable musicianship.

The bill currently also includes The Jacksons and Mica Paris, and a last-minute addition to the Saturday line-up is the Brand New Heavies.

Finally, Sunday night’s headliner will be none other than the global superstar Diana Ross.

The legendary Supremes singer closed the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace, staged in front of Buckingham Palace, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations.

Gabrielle, Corinne Bailey Rae and DJ Trevor Nelson are all due to appear on the Sunday at The Cambridge Club Festival.

Aside from the main stage acts, the festival will also include the likes of Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club, Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno, Crazy P, DJ Fat Tony, Jodie Harsh and Denise Van Outen over the weekend.

As the sun sets and the night beckons, campers/glampers can also join top DJs at the Party-Time Continuum stage, an after-dark area for weekend campers, nestled in the apple orchard.

The Cambridge Club Festival 2022 caters for all ages, with the Imagination Station hosting the Magic Star Live Stage, with renowned comedy double act Dick & Dom – best known for their CBBC hit show Dick and Dom In Da Bungalow – joining the fun, along with Andy & the Odd Socks and more.

The festivals’ MD, William Young, said: “We are honoured to be welcoming such a diverse and legendary line-up this year with Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and The Jacksons taking to the stage.

"Each year our line-up becomes even more magical, we hope to give people the opportunity to make memorable experiences with their loved ones."

Discover more about the feel-good family festival at www.thecambridgeclub.co

