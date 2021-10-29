Video

Cabaret trio Fascinating Aïda are heading to New Theatre Peterborough on Thursday, November 11. - Credit: Facebook/Fascinating Aïda

You might have heard their internet-famous hit Cheap Flights, or their foul-mouthed Christmas song Try Not To Be A ****, that’s right... Fascinating Aïda are back!

Taking to the Cambridgeshire stage next month, the viral cabaret trio will be performing live at New Theatre Peterborough on Thursday, November 11.

Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pulman are heading out on tour with Fascinating Aïda for the first time since shows were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

🎉 FASCINATING AIDA

Thurs 1tth November 2021 AT 7.30PM

A HIL;ARIOUS AND GREAT NIGHT OUT!https://t.co/izt5av2J19 pic.twitter.com/JU2Z1dZSmS — Peterborough New Theatre (@PboroTheatre) October 28, 2021

A spokesperson said: “With a selection of old favourites, songs you haven’t heard before and some you wish you’d never heard in the first place.

“The songs are hilarious and topical – the glamour is unstoppable.

You may also want to watch:

“With three Olivier Award nominations and over 25 million YouTube and Facebook hits for Cheap Flights and their incredibly rude Christmas song how can you possibly miss them?”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from just £18, to book, visit: https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/event/fascinating-aida/