Viral comedy trio Fascinating Aïda are coming to Cambridgeshire
- Credit: Facebook/Fascinating Aïda
You might have heard their internet-famous hit Cheap Flights, or their foul-mouthed Christmas song Try Not To Be A ****, that’s right... Fascinating Aïda are back!
Taking to the Cambridgeshire stage next month, the viral cabaret trio will be performing live at New Theatre Peterborough on Thursday, November 11.
Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pulman are heading out on tour with Fascinating Aïda for the first time since shows were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A spokesperson said: “With a selection of old favourites, songs you haven’t heard before and some you wish you’d never heard in the first place.
“The songs are hilarious and topical – the glamour is unstoppable.
“With three Olivier Award nominations and over 25 million YouTube and Facebook hits for Cheap Flights and their incredibly rude Christmas song how can you possibly miss them?”
The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from just £18, to book, visit: https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/event/fascinating-aida/
