News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Things to do

Video

Viral comedy trio Fascinating Aïda are coming to Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:01 PM October 29, 2021
Updated: 12:06 PM October 29, 2021
Fascinating Aïda are heading to New Theatre Peterborough on Thursday, November 11.  

Cabaret trio Fascinating Aïda are heading to New Theatre Peterborough on Thursday, November 11. - Credit: Facebook/Fascinating Aïda

You might have heard their internet-famous hit Cheap Flights, or their foul-mouthed Christmas song Try Not To Be A ****, that’s right... Fascinating Aïda are back!  

Taking to the Cambridgeshire stage next month, the viral cabaret trio will be performing live at New Theatre Peterborough on Thursday, November 11. 

Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pulman are heading out on tour with Fascinating Aïda for the first time since shows were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.  

A spokesperson said: “With a selection of old favourites, songs you haven’t heard before and some you wish you’d never heard in the first place.  

“The songs are hilarious and topical – the glamour is unstoppable.  

You may also want to watch:

“With three Olivier Award nominations and over 25 million YouTube and Facebook hits for Cheap Flights and their incredibly rude Christmas song how can you possibly miss them?” 

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from just £18, to book, visit: https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/event/fascinating-aida/ 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged over death threats to deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner
  2. 2 Man who sent deputy Labour leader threatening email spared jail
  3. 3 BMW driver 'intentionally rammed' Ford car on A142 before fleeing scene
  1. 4 Man who emailed Angela Rayner felt she was 'partially responsible' for death of Sir David Amess
  2. 5 Cambridgeshire hospitals busy and staff tired and abused
  3. 6 Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People's Postcode Lottery
  4. 7 Independent cinema forced to cancel film screenings due to vandalism
  5. 8 Binmen revolt over alleged bullying, poor pay, low morale and staffing crisis  
  6. 9 Drug dealer racially abused police officer
  7. 10 Memorial stone for Cambridge student laid hidden in undergrowth for 80 years
Theatre
Peterborough News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caravan misjudges height and gets wedged under Stonea bridge

Greater Anglia | Updated

Sat nav 'takes one for the team' in bridge crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The two-vehicle crash happened in New Road, Chatteris, on Monday October 25.

Cambs Live

Person cut out of car after two-vehicle crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
First photos from fire tonight at Walpole Cross Keys 

Cambs Live | Updated

Crews tackle huge Fens blaze

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Archive photo of dockey bags for lunch

Quiz | Quiz

7 questions that could decide if you truly are from the Fens

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon