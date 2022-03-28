We've put together a list of the best Chinese takeaways in Cambridgeshire, according to Tripadvisor. - Credit: Pixabay on Pixels

Takeaways and delivery services are a growing phenomenon in the modern world, offering the ability to enjoy a range of exotic dishes that we would never cook ourselves, in the relaxed setting of our own homes.

These services also provide the ability to cater for large numbers of people, without having to cook for hours or create piles of washing up.

One of the most popular forms of takeaway is Chinese food, bringing unusual flavours and a completely different take on food to Western norms.

To help you choose where to order from, we've put together a list of the best Chinese takeaways from across Cambridgeshire, with a little help from Tripadvisor.

1. Purple Diamond, March

The Purple Diamond is located on Station Road in March and offers a wide-ranging menu, containing both set meals and chef's specials.

A chef's special set menu contains Peking-style spare ribs, aromatic duck, chicken in oyster sauce, garlic chilli beef and Szechuan-style roasted honey pork among other dishes.

One reviewer, under the username heatherjL392UT, commented: "Always use this restaurant for dine in and for takeaway. Very friendly staff and a family run business. Lovely Chinese owner. "

Another, rayjack02, added: "(We) have been there a few times, but on Monday we decided on a takeaway, it was excellent value we couldn't eat all of it, and very tasty."

2. China Rose, Wisbech

China Rose in Wisbech is rated four stars out of five, with 14 of the restaurant's 26 Tripadvisor reviewers awarding it five stars.

The restaurant is also rated third out of 12 fast food restaurants in Wisbech, the others being Turkish and fish and chip restaurants.

One reviewer, granite5, said: "An extremely popular and busy take away. The staff were friendly and my large order was cooked quickly... Food portions were huge and reasonably priced. Quality was good."

Another, Hol2491, added: "Awesome Chinese!!! Food is always ready on time for collection and never greasy! (We) Always go here for our take out."

3. Lee Wong, Huntingdon

Lee Wong in Huntingdon has been a family-run business since 1972.

The fooderie has a 4.5 rating out of five on Tripadvisor, with 30 of 39 reviewers giving the take-out five stars.

It's menu features a range of different meals, including a European section, for those not keen on oriental cuisine.

A large number of chef's specialities, such as 'honey shredded chilli chicken' and 'prawn braised in hot and sour sauce', are also available.

4. Welcome Chinese, St Ives

The Welcome Chinese restaurant in St Ives markets itself as "one of the most popular Chinese Restaurants in the whole region".

Boasting a relaxing and sophisticated ambiance, the establishment serves both Cantonese and Malaysian cuisine.

One reviewer, Andrew K, said: "Had a really nice meal here with helpful staff and well prepared food. Would recommend this restaurant. Very close to the town centre."

Another, AlanFSEly, added: "We had a lovely gluten free takeaway from here, completely gluten free and very tasty. Will certainly be returning for a meal in the restaurant."

5. Lucky Panda, Ely

Boldly stating itself as "the most authentic Chinese takeaway in Ely", the Lucky Panda is particularly popular with its customers.

Rated five stars on Tripadvisor, the restaurant serves a mixture of Chinese and Thai favourites.

These include a range of soups, curries, meat dishes, seafood and noodles.

The Lucky Panda delivers over a three-mile radius, with every mile over that distance incurring an extra £1 charge.

6. Dragon Inn, Chatteris

The Dragon Inn in Chatteris is rated four stars out of five on Tripadvisor, with seven of 15 reviewers giving the takeaway service all five stars.

The take-out office a variety of Cantonese, Peking and Thai cuisines on its wide-ranging menu.

One reviewer, Gingertechguy, commented: "Lovely Chinese, makes a nice change to find somewhere that does Tofu dishes, seems to be rare around the local area."

Another, Sean M, added: "Love house special chow mien. Usually quick service but at peak times can take while. Food is always good and tasty."

7. Cinta, Godmanchester

Cinta is a Chinese and Malaysian restaurant in Godmanchester.

The establishment is rated 4.5 stars out five on Tripadvisor, and is first out of eight restaurants in the town.

Out of 353 reviews on Tripadvisor, 231 gave the restaurant five stars, with only 17 giving the fooderie the lowest rating possible.

Three set menu's are available from Cinta; the Fusion Feast, the Lobster Feast and the Cinta Feast.