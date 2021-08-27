5 of the best places for fish and chips in Cambridgeshire

Published: 11:30 AM August 27, 2021

Cox’s at the Lighthouse, St Neots, is one of the best places to enjoy fish and chips in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: COX'S

I do like to be beside the seaside.

Not for the sand, sea or seagulls. Not for the penny arcade or for Punch & Judy.

No, the best part about any trip to the UK coastline is that it obliges us to indulge in our country’s cherished national dish.

No beach day is ever truly complete without it.

Unfortunately, for trying these quality Cambridgehsire based chippies, you’ll have to find another excuse for scratching that fish and chip itch.

You may also want to watch:

The Jolly Fryer, Wisbech

The Jolly Fryer in Wisbech is widely recognised as one of the best places for fish and chips in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: THE JOLLY FRYER

As the top-rated restaurant in all of Wisbech on Tripadvisor, it’s safe to say The Jolly Fryer knows a thing or two when it comes to providing top-notch fish and chips to its loyal customer base.

Gorgeous golden batter coats the fish, and you can be sure of a huge portion of chips to compliment it.

Curry sauce and mushy peas are also available.

Petrou Brothers, Chatteris

Petrou Brothers in Chatteris is widely recognised as one of the best places for fish and chips in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: PETROU BROTHERS

Peter and Mark Petrou have carried on the family business which their parents once ran from South East London.

In 2006, the Petrou Brothers won the Seafish Industry Authority title of Number 1 Fish and Chip Shop of the Year for their Chatteris restaurant.

Since then, they opened a further five shops across Cambridgeshire before selling up and returning to focus on the original Chatteris chippy.

They use locally grown Maris Piper and Challenger potatoes to make their famous chips.

This local focus is carried through even to the flour used to make their secret batter, which is milled in Cambridgeshire.

The Fish House, Ely

The Fish House in Ely is widely recognised as one of the best places for fish and chips in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: THE FISH HOUSE ELY

Fresh fish fast at the Fish House in Ely. Light, crisp batter on a piping hot fish of your choice served faster than you can say “salt and vinegar, please.”

They also run a zero to landfill policy: their food waste is sent to an antibiotic digestive system, they do not use any plastic, and all cardboard and paper is recycled.

Furthermore, the fish is MSC approved sustainable stock.

Cox’s at the Lighthouse, St Neots

Cox’s at the Lighthouse, St Neots, is one of the best places to enjoy fish and chips in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: COX'S

Working on the premise that nothing beats bringing home a big bag of fish and chips after work, Mick Cox is an award-winning fish fryer and has been for 30 years.

“You need to start with top quality ingredients, your frying oil needs to be the correct temperature, and your batter needs to be cold and whisked well to get air into it,” he asserts.

Who are we to argue?

Sustainability is also of utmost importance at Cox’s, who are plastic-free owing to wooden forks, paper straws and biodegradable containers.

Eric’s, St Ives

Eric’s, St Ives, is one of the best places to enjoy fish and chips in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: ERIC'S

Blending the British fish and chip tradition with a modern European influence, Eric’s original restaurant on the North Norfolk coast was such a hit with the locals that they opened up another restaurant in St Ives.

As with all good fish and chips, it’s the freshness of the ingredients which ensure the quality of the meal just as much as the way they are cooked.

Using Cambridgeshire-sourced potatoes and Suffolk ale in the beer batter, you have to try their popular haddock and chips.



