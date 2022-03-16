We've put together a list of the best places to get a full English breakfast in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Elle May on Unsplash

Breakfast is often touted as the most important meal of the day.

It gets our day started, provides energy for us to go about day-to-day activities and acts as a base for us to build upon in the early hours.

To many, the undisputed ruler of the breakfast world is - without doubt - the full English, or fry-up for short.

From Peterborough to Wisbech, March to Huntingdon, there are many cafés, pubs and restaurants offering a full English breakfast across Cambridgeshire.

To make your choice easier, we've put together a list of the best fry-ups from across the county, with a little help from Tripadvisor...

1. The Chalkboard, Peterborough

Rated as five stars on Tripadvisor, this cafe won the review website's Traveller's Choice award for 2021.

The Chalkboard offers a full English breakfast including locally sourced products, a 'garden breakfast' including vegetarian versions of the traditional fry-up favourites, and a small breakfast which is a scaled down version of the previous two.

One reviewer, username silverfox0703, said: "We enjoyed a lovely family breakfast and everything was great.

"Great food, fantastic service, wonderful peaceful setting - could not be better! Thoroughly recommended."

Another, 626brionyb, added: "Couldn't be any better. The Chalkboard has fast become my favourite place to eat in Peterborough.

"Every time we have visited staff have been so friendly ensure you have the best possible time."

2. Bohemia, St Neots

Bohemia offers a range of different breakfast options, from 'The Bohemian' including shredded ham hock or fried halloumi with sides, to the more traditional full English and vegan options.

Chorizo-based breakfasts, waffles and bubble-and-squeak are also on the menu for a morning bite to eat.

Bohemia is open 8am to 5pm between Monday and Thursday, with reduced hours at weekends.

The café' describes itself as "serving the finest fresh ground coffee, roasted in our very own micro-roastery, alongside top quality breakfast, brunch & lunch dishes all in a comfortable, stylish environment".

3. La Hogue Farm Shop & Café, Ely

La Hogue Farm Shop & Café is another winner of Tripadvisor's Traveller's Choice award for 2021.

Their full English boasts homemade free-range pork sausages and local free-range eggs, alongside the usual English breakfast trimmings.

One reviewer, Flying_and_Eating, said: "The cooked breakfast is the best around, with high quality sausage, bacon, and bread for the toast. The coffee is nice too."

Another, James P, commented: "La Hogue Breakfast - very good - really tasty bacon, great homemade sausage, beans, perfectly cooked fried egg, toast - and added hash browns."

4. The Tipsy Vegan, Cambridge

A vegan equivalent to the traditional full English fry-up is offered at The Tipsy Vegan in Cambridge.

The restaurant's house breakfast includes scrambled tofu, sage and onion sausages, tofu bacon, house smoked beans, sautéed spinach, potatoes, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes and sourdough toast.

The Tipsy Vegan has a 4.5 rating out of five on Tripadvisor, with a total of 37 reviews, 30 of which giving the restaurant five stars.

The fooderie is located on the banks of the River Cam, in the city's Quayside area.

5. Pinnies, Godmanchester

A dog-friendly tea room in Godmanchester, Huntingdon, Pinnies offers both takeaway and eat-in services where "everyone is welcome".

The service is run by the Huntingdon Mencap Society, which provides support for people with learning difficulties, and their families.

One reviewer, chrissGodmanchester, commented: "Went for breakfast with my wife to-day, and once again food and service were excellent. It is tremendous value for money and cannot be faulted."

Another, Markg5452, added: "We had the traditional English breakfast. Local produce great taste good service. Also serve good coffee."

6. Cafe D-Licious, Wisbech

Cafe D-Licious in Wisbech offers no less than seven breakfast options, these include 'Early Bird' and 'Good Morning Wisbech' offerings.

A tea or coffee can be included with any of the options for the added price of just £1.00.

The café is rated 4.5 out of five on Tripadvisor, with 31 of 50 reviews giving it five stars.

A mixture of Mediterranean and British cuisine sets Cafe D-Licious apart in the market.

7. Shooters American Diner, March

Shooters American Diner in March offers a range of both American and "Over The Pond" English breakfasts.

An "Early Bird Steak" option even offers the chance to have a sirloin steak for breakfast, with the usual fry-up trimmings on the side.

One reviewer, RockyExplores, said: "Every time we have been, whether it has been for breakfast, brunch or lunch the staff have always been so friendly and attentive. The food is amazing."

Another, DannySmith333, commented: "We visited yesterday for my daughters birthday. There were 19 of us for breakfast and we were hugely impressed. The food was excellent and the service was great. We will definitely be back."