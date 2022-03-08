We've put together a list of the best Sunday Roasts from across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Lisa Baker on Unsplash

A Sunday Roast dinner often seems the best way to round off the week.

Your favourite meat complimented by vegetables, roast potatoes, stuffing and a Yorkshire Pudding provides the ideal weekend feast, and allows us to feel recharged and rejuvenated after a hard week's work.

However, not every Sunday Roast is the same and there are those which stand above the rest, whether it be due to the quality of the meat used, the way it has been cooked or merely the location it is being served in.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of the best Sunday Roasts from across Cambridgeshire in order to help you decide which dinner you want to try.

1. The Clarendon Arms, Cambridge

The Clarendon Arms in Cambridge offers a roast dinner between 12 noon and 4pm on Sundays, with two sittings available.

Slow roast belly pork is a fixture of the pub's offering, while topside of beef and roast leg of lamb alternate on a weekly basis.

A £5 deposit is required per person, and booking is advised as spaces are filled up quickly for this popular meal.

If roast dinners aren't to your fancy, the Clarendon Arms also has Tripadvisor's highest rated fish and chips in Cambridge.

2. The Three Kings, Haddenham

The Three Kings in Haddenham, near Ely, is the holder of a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2021.

With different specials for each day of the week, including three-course meal Mondays and Cobra and curry night every Thursday, Sunday brings the Great British Sunday Roast "served with all the trimmings".

David D said on Tripadvisor: "Today we called in for Sunday roast with friends and as soon as we saw how full the place was knew that we would be in for a real treat...

"...There was more than enough meat on our plates along with the roast potatoes, proper home made ones and Yorkshires, a huge bowl of mixed season veg to share. We also had desserts to die for."

3. Hartford Mill, Huntingdon

Sometimes Sunday seems to long to wait for a roast dinner with all the trimmings. Well, at the Hartford Mill in Huntingdon, fresh carveries are available daily.

With a choice of beef, gammon or turkey on small, medium or large plates, this pub has all the bases covered.

Carvery baps and baguettes are also available, along with Yorkshire pudding wraps with your choice of meat, roast potatoes and gravy.

Carveries are available from 11:30am to 2:30pm and 4:30pm to 8:30pm on weekdays, and all day on the weekend.

4. The Horseshoe Inn, St Neots

The Horseshoe Inn in St Neots has been serving ale since 1626, and has been family owned for the last 14 years.

Fresh, local produce is a priority for the pub, with the Horseshoe therefore providing a seasonal menu, reflecting availability at the time.

One reviewer on Tripadvisor (RcoyleNorwich) said: "A stunningly good Sunday roast. Every request catered for (well done lamb etc..) Beautifully cooked veg, offer of seconds but not required, lovely deserts too."

Another (RobsRoastingReview41) commented: "The wife and I had our first Sunday Roast here and it was amazing. The food was such a high standard, possibly the best Roast around. The staff honestly could not be more friendly and helpful."

5. The Wheel Inn, near Wisbech

The Wheel Inn is located in the village of Wisbech St Mary, just outside of Wisbech itself.

The pub has generated a strong reputation for its Sunday Roast, with the only competition for food in the village being The Cod Father fish and chip takeaway.

One reviewer on Tripadvisor (jameshL3953SX) said: "We came to the wheel for a Sunday roast with the family. A splendid Sunday roast, with traditional trimmings and great meat. Selection was excellent, and it was a pity we didn’t stay for pudding!"

Another (815berniceg) added: "Great Sunday Lunch carvery. Delicious food, great staff. Will definitely return. All COVID protocols adhered to. Well done The Wheel Inn."

6. Sundays Café, Peterborough

Sundays Café at Peterborough Cathedral serves roast dinners made from locally sourced products for £6.50.

The roasts have gone down a treat with both church-goers and those who are merely passing by, with a range of other dinners and cakes also available.

One Tripadvisor reviewer (Macleaa) commented: "Had two small Lunch roasts. Food lovely fresh and tasted fab. Staff friendly and adherence to social distances really good. Five stars. (would) Definately recommend. A hidden gem."

Another (lovetolunch19) added: "Faultless. Tasty food and wonderful service. Enjoyed family Sunday roast at fantastic Sundays. Excellent location. Peterborough at its best."

7. The Red Lion, Wisbech

An Elgood's Brewery pub, The Red Lion in Wisbech is another winner of Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice Award for 2021.

Sunday Roasts are served from 12pm, while the restaurant's full menu is served during the evening.

The pub is placed in prime location on the north bank of the River Nene, a short walk from the National Trust's Peckover House and Garden.

A walk around the historic location coupled with a stroll along the river, before finally settling down for a roast dinner could be an ideal Sunday itinerary for visitors.

8. The Ship Inn, near Littleport

The Ship Inn in Brandon Creek near Littleport is located on the branch of the Little Ouse and Great Ouse rivers.

The pub serves a large selection of lagers and ales, along with locally sourced food. On Sunday, food is served between 12pm and 6:30pm.

Harriet-376 commented on Tripadvisor: "Today we visited the ship and had an amazing carvery . Lovely freshly cooked food. A warm inviting family atmosphere . Log fire blazing away. Staff were very attentive and so friendly . A very enjoyable lunch."

Meanwhile, Jacqui O said: "We hadn’t visited the Ship Inn for several years so when we heard they offered a carvery on a Sunday we booked to give it a try. Happy we did as it was delicious, with plenty of fresh vegetables, home made yorkshire puddling and plenty of gravy.

"Friendly service and an roaring fire. Perfect."

9. King of the Belgians, Huntingdon

The King of the Belgians in Huntingdon is a 15th century pub, which has a Sunday Roast selection of beef, pork or chicken.

All of these options come served with vegetables, roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding and "chef's gravy". All this served in what promises to be "A truly unique village pub, the home of real ale and good food".

These are served between 12pm and 5pm, and again between 6pm and 8pm every Sunday.

Booking is advised, and all roast dinners cost £11.75.