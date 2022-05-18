Things to do

We've put together a list of some great bottomless brunches from across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Helena Yankovska on Unsplash

A bottomless brunch is a great way of meeting up with friends for an unlimited amount of drinks or food.

The offer, in which a set fee is paid prior to the start of the event, is becoming increasingly popular.

Bottomless brunches have even extended beyond brunch for many establishments, with bars and restaurants offering the service throughout the day.

To make your choice easier, we've put together a list of great bottomless brunches from across Cambridgeshire.

1. Scott's All Day, Cambridge

An "upbeat" playlist, friendly service and "decadent" food is promised at Scott's All Day. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Scott's All Day in Cambridge offers a bottomless brunch for £35-per-head.

According to the venue's website, this includes an "upbeat" playlist, friendly service and "decadent" food.

Pancakes with maple syrup, sourdough toast and a full-English breakfast with sausage patties.

This is paired with prosecco or Birra Morretti, also available as a bottomless option.

2. The Hereward, Ely

90 minutes of bottomless drinks and one brunch dish is provided at the Hereward. - Credit: Google Maps

The Hereward in Ely offers a bottomless brunch every Saturday and Sunday, from £25 per person.

This involves 90 minutes of bottomless drinks along with one brunch dish.

This offer can also be upgraded to include a bigger dish or a burger.

This must be booked 48 hours in advance, with a £5 per person deposit.

3. Browns, Cambridge

A £35 option and a £55 option is available at Browns. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Browns in Cambridge offers a bottomless brunch with "free-flowing Champagne, Bellinis, prosecco and Bloody Marys".

One option includes Prosecco, Bloody Marys or Bellinis for £35 per person.

Meanwhile, another choice includes Moët and Chandon Impérial Champagne for £55 per person.

These options are available between Friday and Saturday every week, until 2pm.

4. Bella Italia, Huntingdon

Bella Italia provide a two-course dinner along with their bottomless drinks. - Credit: Google Maps

Bella Italia offers a "Bella's Bottomless Brunch" service for £29.45 per person.

This involves a two-course dinner and bottomless drinks.

The bottomless drinks will be available for 90 minutes.

"Bella's Bottomless Brunch" is served from 11:30am to 5pm between Friday and Sunday.

5. Smokeworks, Cambridge

The choice of "mimosas all round" or "pick 'n' mix" is available at Smokeworks. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Smokeworks on Station Road, Cambridge, offers 90 minutes of bottomless drinks on a Saturday or Sunday.

This includes the choice of "mimosas all round" or "pick 'n' mix", an offering made up of beers and cocktails.

This is available to add to a brunch or lunch order, between 10am and 3pm.

Last orders for bottomless brunches are at 2.45pm.

6. Turtle Bay, Peterborough

Turtle Bay boasts unlimited cocktails with its offering. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Turtle Bay offer a bottomless brunch boasting unlimited cocktails.

For the price of £31.50 per person, customers can enjoy two hours of unlimited cocktails, mocktails, Red Stripe and prosecco.

The offer also includes any burger, brunch dish or roti.

An upgrade to any dish on the main menu can be purchased for an extra £4.30.

7. Revolution, Cambridge

A number of food dishes are available for Revolution's brunch, including chicken and bacon waffles, and a brunch grill. - Credit: Google - By Owner

A bottomless brunch is available at Revolution, in Cambridge, between Thursday and Sunday each week.

The offer is available between the times of 11am and 4pm.

Revolution's bottomless brunch features 90 minutes of food, cocktails, vodka, tonics, beer and fizz.

A number of dishes are available for the brunch, including chicken and bacon waffles, and a brunch grill.