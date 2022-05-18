7 great places to get a bottomless brunch in Cambridgeshire
A bottomless brunch is a great way of meeting up with friends for an unlimited amount of drinks or food.
The offer, in which a set fee is paid prior to the start of the event, is becoming increasingly popular.
Bottomless brunches have even extended beyond brunch for many establishments, with bars and restaurants offering the service throughout the day.
To make your choice easier, we've put together a list of great bottomless brunches from across Cambridgeshire.
1. Scott's All Day, Cambridge
Scott's All Day in Cambridge offers a bottomless brunch for £35-per-head.
According to the venue's website, this includes an "upbeat" playlist, friendly service and "decadent" food.
Pancakes with maple syrup, sourdough toast and a full-English breakfast with sausage patties.
This is paired with prosecco or Birra Morretti, also available as a bottomless option.
2. The Hereward, Ely
The Hereward in Ely offers a bottomless brunch every Saturday and Sunday, from £25 per person.
This involves 90 minutes of bottomless drinks along with one brunch dish.
This offer can also be upgraded to include a bigger dish or a burger.
This must be booked 48 hours in advance, with a £5 per person deposit.
3. Browns, Cambridge
Browns in Cambridge offers a bottomless brunch with "free-flowing Champagne, Bellinis, prosecco and Bloody Marys".
One option includes Prosecco, Bloody Marys or Bellinis for £35 per person.
Meanwhile, another choice includes Moët and Chandon Impérial Champagne for £55 per person.
These options are available between Friday and Saturday every week, until 2pm.
4. Bella Italia, Huntingdon
Bella Italia offers a "Bella's Bottomless Brunch" service for £29.45 per person.
This involves a two-course dinner and bottomless drinks.
The bottomless drinks will be available for 90 minutes.
"Bella's Bottomless Brunch" is served from 11:30am to 5pm between Friday and Sunday.
5. Smokeworks, Cambridge
Smokeworks on Station Road, Cambridge, offers 90 minutes of bottomless drinks on a Saturday or Sunday.
This includes the choice of "mimosas all round" or "pick 'n' mix", an offering made up of beers and cocktails.
This is available to add to a brunch or lunch order, between 10am and 3pm.
Last orders for bottomless brunches are at 2.45pm.
6. Turtle Bay, Peterborough
Turtle Bay offer a bottomless brunch boasting unlimited cocktails.
For the price of £31.50 per person, customers can enjoy two hours of unlimited cocktails, mocktails, Red Stripe and prosecco.
The offer also includes any burger, brunch dish or roti.
An upgrade to any dish on the main menu can be purchased for an extra £4.30.
7. Revolution, Cambridge
A bottomless brunch is available at Revolution, in Cambridge, between Thursday and Sunday each week.
The offer is available between the times of 11am and 4pm.
Revolution's bottomless brunch features 90 minutes of food, cocktails, vodka, tonics, beer and fizz.
A number of dishes are available for the brunch, including chicken and bacon waffles, and a brunch grill.