News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Things to do >

7 great places to get a bottomless brunch in Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:29 PM May 18, 2022
A large number of glasses being toasted, with a range of cocktails in them.

We've put together a list of some great bottomless brunches from across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Helena Yankovska on Unsplash

A bottomless brunch is a great way of meeting up with friends for an unlimited amount of drinks or food.

The offer, in which a set fee is paid prior to the start of the event, is becoming increasingly popular.

Bottomless brunches have even extended beyond brunch for many establishments, with bars and restaurants offering the service throughout the day.

To make your choice easier, we've put together a list of great bottomless brunches from across Cambridgeshire.

1. Scott's All Day, Cambridge

Gold signage on glass windows.

An "upbeat" playlist, friendly service and "decadent" food is promised at Scott's All Day. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Scott's All Day in Cambridge offers a bottomless brunch for £35-per-head. 

According to the venue's website, this includes an "upbeat" playlist, friendly service and "decadent" food.

Most Read

  1. 1 First episode of tractor TV show features farmer in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Cannabis, cash and knives discovered after police raids in Whittlesey
  3. 3 Family pay tribute to brothers, 13 and 17, killed in horror BMW crash
  1. 4 Met Office weather: Yellow storm and flood warning for East of England
  2. 5 Three brass instruments worth £20k stolen from church
  3. 6 Princess Anne waves from Range Rover after landing in Wisbech
  4. 7 Boys, 13 and 17 killed in horror BMW crash near A47 in Peterborough
  5. 8 Long queues at Peterborough passport office ahead of holiday season
  6. 9 Princess Anne visits Wisbech's new Citizens Advice Bureau on Cambs trip
  7. 10 Whistleblower shares story of bullying, fatigue and 'dangerous' hours at ambulance service

Pancakes with maple syrup, sourdough toast and a full-English breakfast with sausage patties.

This is paired with prosecco or Birra Morretti, also available as a bottomless option.

2. The Hereward, Ely

The Hereward, with a dark exterior and gold writing.

90 minutes of bottomless drinks and one brunch dish is provided at the Hereward. - Credit: Google Maps

The Hereward in Ely offers a bottomless brunch every Saturday and Sunday, from £25 per person.

This involves 90 minutes of bottomless drinks along with one brunch dish.

This offer can also be upgraded to include a bigger dish or a burger.

This must be booked 48 hours in advance, with a £5 per person deposit.

3. Browns, Cambridge

Browns, with a grand entrance and stone pillars.

A £35 option and a £55 option is available at Browns. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Browns in Cambridge offers a bottomless brunch with "free-flowing Champagne, Bellinis, prosecco and Bloody Marys".

One option includes Prosecco, Bloody Marys or Bellinis for £35 per person.

Meanwhile, another choice includes Moët and Chandon Impérial Champagne for £55 per person.

These options are available between Friday and Saturday every week, until 2pm.

4. Bella Italia, Huntingdon

Bella Italia, with green signs and glass windows.

Bella Italia provide a two-course dinner along with their bottomless drinks. - Credit: Google Maps

Bella Italia offers a "Bella's Bottomless Brunch" service for £29.45 per person.

This involves a two-course dinner and bottomless drinks.

The bottomless drinks will be available for 90 minutes.

"Bella's Bottomless Brunch" is served from 11:30am to 5pm between Friday and Sunday.

5. Smokeworks, Cambridge

A bar with black walls and gold decoration.

The choice of "mimosas all round" or "pick 'n' mix" is available at Smokeworks. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Smokeworks on Station Road, Cambridge, offers 90 minutes of bottomless drinks on a Saturday or Sunday.

This includes the choice of "mimosas all round" or "pick 'n' mix", an offering made up of beers and cocktails.

This is available to add to a brunch or lunch order, between 10am and 3pm.

Last orders for bottomless brunches are at 2.45pm.

6. Turtle Bay, Peterborough

A wooden-themed bar, with brightly coloured cushions and decorations.

Turtle Bay boasts unlimited cocktails with its offering. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Turtle Bay offer a bottomless brunch boasting unlimited cocktails.

For the price of £31.50 per person, customers can enjoy two hours of unlimited cocktails, mocktails, Red Stripe and prosecco.

The offer also includes any burger, brunch dish or roti.

An upgrade to any dish on the main menu can be purchased for an extra £4.30.

7. Revolution, Cambridge

An art-deco themed bar, with cocktail shakers and gold decoration.

A number of food dishes are available for Revolution's brunch, including chicken and bacon waffles, and a brunch grill. - Credit: Google - By Owner

A bottomless brunch is available at Revolution, in Cambridge, between Thursday and Sunday each week.

The offer is available between the times of 11am and 4pm.

Revolution's bottomless brunch features 90 minutes of food, cocktails, vodka, tonics, beer and fizz.

A number of dishes are available for the brunch, including chicken and bacon waffles, and a brunch grill.

Food and Drink
Cambridge News
Ely News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

The East Anglian Air Ambulance takes off from Cambridge Airport after the crew received a call to at

Cambs Live News

‘Sudden death’ reported at Nene and Ramnoth School in Wisbech

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of the Avenue in March, with cars and houses either side.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

March: Man charged with possession of a knife in public

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Nene and Ramnoth School

Cambs Live News

Tribute to ‘much-loved’ school worker who died suddenly in Wisbech

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The Norwood Road crossing in March will be closed this Sunday (May 15).

Level crossing set for morning closure at Norwood Road in March

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon