7 of the best budget afternoon teas in Cambridgeshire

We've put together a list of the best budget afternoon teas in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash

For many, afternoon teas represent the height of British tradition. They include cakes, fancies, finger sandwiches and - of course - the Great British cup of tea.

These can be surprisingly filling, with people often substituting a main meal for the small bites and sweet deserts.

However, many afternoon teas are expensive, and can cost between £50.00 and £70.00 in some places.

To save you money, we've put together a list of places which serve afternoon tea for £25.00 or less in Cambridgeshire.

1. The Almonry Restaurant, Ely

The Almonry Restaurant at Ely Cathedral offers an afternoon tea service for just £16.95 per person.

This includes a selection of sandwiches, savoury snacks, cakes, freshly-baked fruit scones with cream and jam, and unlimited tea and coffee.

A minimum of 24-hours notice is required to book this service.

The restaurant is located in the cathedral's 13th century Undercroft and offers "a stunning yet informal space for dining under a medieval vaulted ceiling".

2. The Chalkboard, Peterborough

The Chalkboard in Peterborough offers five separate afternoon tea options.

These include a traditional afternoon tea, a gluten-free afternoon tea, a gluten and dairy-free afternoon tea, a vegan afternoon tea and a children's afternoon tea.

The cheapest of the Chalkboard's traditional afternoon teas, is their takeaway option at £18.00 per person.

The Chalkboard in Peterborough offers five separate afternoon tea options. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Eating in will cost £25.00 per person, which includes bottomless hot drinks and soft drinks for two hours.

A glass of prosecco can be added to the package for a total price of £31.00 per person, and a bottle can be added in a package worth £45.00. A package involving bottomless prosecco will charge £49.00 per person.

3. Sweet Things Savoury, Wisbech

Sweet Things Savoury in Wisbech offer a variety of afternoon tea options, but their best value is the traditional afternoon tea for two, coming out at £27.00, £13.50 each.

This includes a selection of finger sandwiches on white and seeded bread, sausage rolls, crisps, a scone with jam and cream, a Victoria sandwich slice and a chocolate brownie.

The establishment also offers a chocolate lovers afternoon tea, a gentleman's afternoon tea and a vegan afternoon tea.

The café also offers a meal delivery service, which can also be used for deserts.

4. The Exchange March,

The Exchange in March is a tapas restaurant, cocktail bar and tea parlour.

The establishment offers classic, gin, sparkling and children's afternoon tea options.

The Exchange in March is a tapas restaurant, cocktail bar and tea parlour. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Further speciality options including a cheese-lovers' afternoon tea and a vegan afternoon tea are also offered on occasion.

The Exchange's classic afternoon tea includes a selection of finger sandwiches, sausage rolls, cheese straws, red grapes, homemade scones, a slice of cake and a pot of tea or cafeteire.

5. Fitzbillies, Cambridge

There are three afternoon tea options available at Fitzbillies in Cambridge, all costing £21.95 per person.

The traditional afternoon tea includes finger sandwiches, a sultana scone, an assortment of miniature cakes and a pot of tea or coffee of choice.

A glass of champagne can be included for the added price of £8.00. Vegan and low-gluten versions of the offering are also available.

Fitzbillies has two cafés in Cambridge, one on Trumpington Street and one on Bridge Street.

6. The Old Bridge, Huntingdon

The Old Bridge in Huntingdon has a 'full afternoon tea' available for £21.00 per person.

This can be pre-booked for either 3.30pm or 4.00pm, and is served on vertical tea stands, except for larger groups when it is served on long white plates from which your guests can help themselves.

The Old Bridge in Huntingdon has a 'full afternoon tea' available for £21.00 per person. - Credit: Google Maps

The 'full afternoon tea' service at The Old Bridge is described as "relaxed and informal" and is on a first-come first-served basis.

A glass of champagne, sparkling wine or prosecco can be added to the package for an additional fee.

7. Poets House, Ely

The Poets House Hotel and Restaurant in Ely has a traditional afternoon tea available for £25.00 per person.

This is described as "a selection of finger sandwiches, cakes, and warm scones with clotted cream and jam, all lovingly prepared and served in beautiful historic surroundings".

A glass of champagne can be added for an additional fee, and vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian options are also offered.

The venue itself originally consisted of three Grade II listed properties, which have joined to form the hotel and restaurant.