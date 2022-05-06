News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
7 places where you can tuck into a carvery in Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:43 PM May 6, 2022
Updated: 4:49 PM May 6, 2022
A roast dinner, with carrots, gravy, sprouts and potatoes.

We've put together a list of some great places for a carvery in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Phil Hearing on Unsplash

We all enjoy going to a local pub or restaurant for a Sunday carvery once in a while.

A choice of meats, vegetables, stuffing, potatoes and a Yorkshire pudding or two await us at the counter, with the promise of familiar tastes and generous portions.

With so many carvery options available in Cambridgeshire, it can be difficult to choose which establishment to try.

To lend a helping hand, we've put together a list of some great places to enjoy a carvery from across the county.

1. The High Flyer, Ely

A selection of meats and Yorkshire puddings on a carvery counter.

A "Gold Standard Carvery" is offered at the High Flyer. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The High Flyer in Ely offers a "Gold Standard Carvery" for the price of £11.95.

The pub's offering boasts home made Yorkshire puddings, honey parsnips and "more vegetables than you can shake a fork at".

A selection of meats including turkey, gammon, pork, pork belly, homemade pie, beef and lamb is available.

The pub itself was refurbished in 2016, with a new modern design.

2. The Black Bear, Wisbech

Exterior of the Black Bear, with white walls and red signs.

The Black Bear in Wisbech offers a Sunday carvery with unlimited roast potatoes. - Credit: Google Maps

The Black Bear in Wisbech offers a Sunday Carvery that is "sure to be a hit with the whole family".

The pub's websites invites guests to "Take your pick of four succulent, slow roasted and freshly carved joints.

"Then add a home made Yorkshire pud, stuffing, and unlimited roast potatoes and fresh veg."

The Black Bear's carvery is available every Sunday from 1pm.

3. Johnsons of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon

Exterior of Johnsons of Old Hurst, with farm buildings and a wooden gate.

Johnsons of Old Hurst contains a "Steak House" which serves a carvery every Sunday. - Credit: Google Maps

Johnsons of Old Hurst is a butcher, farm shop and zoo located near Huntingdon.

A "Steak House" restaurant is present at the location, which serves a carvery every Sunday.

Adults are priced at £19 per person, whilst children's carveries come at £9.50.

The choice of turkey, beef or pork is available, with mixed seasonal vegetables.

4. The Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey

The Falcon Hotel, with white walls and black windows.

The Falcon Hotel serves a carvery from 12pm until 2pm every Sunday. - Credit: Google Maps

The Falcon Hotel in Whittlesey serves a carvery every Sunday from 12pm until 2pm.

The hotel's restaurant promises "atmosphere enhanced with beams, a thatched bar and fireplaces, coupled with the friendly atmosphere".

Courtyard, bar and snug areas are available at the venue.

The pub itself was an old Coaching Inn, and was established in around 1600.

5. The Carlton Arms, Cambridge

Exterior of the Carlton Arms, with a green sign and white marquees.

A carvery is served every Sunday from 12pm until 4pm at the Carlton Arms. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Carlton Arms in Cambridge offers a carvery every Sunday, from 12pm until 4pm.

Prices range from a small carvery at £10, to a large at £15.

One Tripadvisor reviewer, usernamed Juliaann1, said: "Went there for Sunday carvery for the first time today... (It) had a good choice of meat and veg, plus stuffing and Yorkshire, and was hot and tasty. Although, gravy a bit thin but that's personal preference."

Another, hollys89, added: "The carvery is amazing, one of the best I’ve had. The pub is traditional and the staff are friendly. We will definitely be back."

6. The Farmers Carvery & Grill, Yaxley

The Farmers Carvery & Grill with brick walls and a car park in front.

Carveries are served every Saturday and Sunday at the Farmers Carvery & Grill. - Credit: Google Maps

The Farmers Carvery & Grill in Yaxley serves a carvery every Saturday and Sunday.

Small plates cost £9.50, whilst regulars come at the price of £12.95.

The establishment offers conservatory, garden, decked terrace and restaurant areas.

A "large bar" with traditional ales, wines and spirits is also present.

7. The King of Hearts, West Walton

The King of Hearts, with white walls and a brown door.

The King of Hearts offers carveries on three separate days of the week. - Credit: Google Maps

The King of Hearts is a pub in West Walton, near Wisbech.

The establishment offers three carveries, one on a Wednesday for £5.95, a two-course carvery on a Saturday for £9.95 or a Sunday carvery for £8.95.

The King of Hearts' Sunday carvery can also be upgraded to include a desert for £11.95.

The venue promises "traditional pub dishes sourced from local butchers and growers".

