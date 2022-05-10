News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
7 of the best Turkish restaurants in Cambs according to Tripadvisor

Pearce Bates

Published: 2:49 PM May 10, 2022
Three Turkish Pides, of different types, laying on a table.

We've put together a list of some of the best Turkish restaurants in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Yoav Aziz on Unsplash

Turkish restaurants have become a growing phenomenon on the British high street.

We have become increasingly persuaded by their exotic flavours and intriguing dishes.

Traditional Turkish favourites such as Pides, Lahmacuns and Baklava have won the hearts of those perusing British high streets.

To help you decide which restaurant to choose, we've put together a list of some of the best from across Cambridgeshire, with the help of Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Ely Turkish Restaurant, Ely

Ely Turkish Restaurant with black walls and large windows.

Ely Turkish restaurant has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor. - Credit: Google Maps

Ely Turkish Restaurant & Meze Bar in Ely describes itself as "the place of fine, home cooked Turkish food in Cambridge".

The venue focusses on four factors, these include authentic Turkish food, parties and private events, a wide selection of drinks and a friendly environment.

One Tripadvisor reviewer, with the username Jane R, said: "I've eaten here twice and both times were excellent. Tasty food, good atmosphere, friendly staff. Highly recommended."

Another, Ann C, added: "Excellent, well presented, delicious, authentic Turkish food."

2. Hill Ephesus, Huntingdon

Ephasus restaurant, with red signs and neon lights.

A variety of Turkish and English food can be found on the Ephesus restaurant menu. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Hill Ephesus in Huntingdon has a four star rating on Tripadvisor.

52 of 94 reviewers gave the venue five stars, a restaurant which serves a mixture of Turkish and English dishes.

Alongside traditional Turkish favourites Lahmacun and Borek, English fish and chips can be found on the menu.

A number of burgers and sausages are also available.

3. Istanbul Kebab House, Wisbech

A close-up image of a kebab, with salad and peppers.

Istanbul Kebab House serves "great food at affordable prices". - Credit: Google - By Owner

Istanbul Kebab House in Wisbech boasts " great food at affordable prices".

Food can be ordered online, for collection or delivery, with a range of Turkish kebabs available.

One reviewer, Dean V, commented: "Outside of Turkey or London, Istanbul is as good as you'll get and certainly the best in Wisbech. Great service , cheap and fast. The lamb shish is a must."

Another, Marvin D, said: "Absolutely amazing! Would always recommend this place to anyone. Thank you guys. The food is absolutely delicious!"

4. Pera Palace, Chatteris

White chairs and wooden tables in a spacious hall.

Pera Palace describes itself as "a unique Turkish restaurant at Chatteris". - Credit: Google - By Owner

Pera Palace describes itself as "a unique Turkish restaurant at Chatteris".

A mixture of Turkish and Mediterranean dishes are available, on a "modern" menu with "mouth watering" desserts.

The establishment is set in the former Palace Ballroom, which boasted the first sprung-floor dancefloor in the country.

The venue has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor, with 76 of 107 reviews giving the location five stars.

5. Tavan, Peterborough

A salad surrounded by a wide selection of different foods.

Tavan offers a range of Turkish and Moroccan dishes. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Tavan in Peterborough claims to be "Peterborough's only Turkish-Moroccan inspired restaurant".

Traditionally decorated dining areas compliment a wide selection of Turkish and Moroccan dishes.

One reviewer, Graham S, wrote: "First time visiting Tavan and definitely not the last...Food was served in good time and was extremely delicious."

Another, Tr3vab, added: "Lovely restaurant. Service was prompt and polite...Well worth a visit."

6. Efes Restaurant, Cambridge

Efes Restaurant, with red writing, white walls and blinds behind the windows.

Efes Restaurant has been open for over 25 years. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Efes Restaurant in Cambridge has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor, with 315 of 578 reviewers giving the location five stars.

The restaurant is another winner of Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice award for 2021.

The venue has been open for over 25 years, and offers a "warm and calming atmosphere".

Its website states: "We refuse to compromise on quality in our restaurant. That's why we source our fresh ingredients from local farmers' markets. We believe that the first step to any delicious meal, are the fresh ingredients used."

7. Bodrum Restaurant, St Neots

A busy dining room, with people at every table.

Indoor dining, collection and delivery is available from Bodrum Restaurant. - Credit: Google -By Owner

Bodrum Restaurant in St Neots is open for indoor dining, delivery and collection orders.

The venue serves a wide range of traditional Turkish favourites, along with British meals such as Steak and Greek dishes such as Moussaka. 

One reviewer, Robert Hudd, said: "The wife and I order takeaways from here a lot. The food is always fantastic, delivery on time every time. The chicken shish is highly recommended, it's absolutely delicious."

Another, Andy W, commented: "Thank you for a great looking and tasting meal. My son and me enjoyed fantastic service and hospitality at Bodrum tonight. The portions are generous, and was able to take some home to enjoy tomorrow."

