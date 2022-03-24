9 of the best family-friendly pubs in Cambridgeshire

We've put together a list of the best family friendly pubs in Cambridgeshire, according to Tripadvisor. - Credit: Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash

We all enjoy a trip to the pub with friends and family, whether its just for drinks or a full meal.

However, this becomes difficult when children enter the equation, as sitting still for a long time and listening to conversation isn't quite in their nature.

Many pubs aren't child-friendly either, particularly ones which don't serve food, or worse, do serve food but not to the taste of children.

Luckily, there are establishments which cater for all the family, from the youngest of the young to the oldest members of our households.

To help you find these hidden gems, we've put together a list of the most family friendly pubs in Cambridgeshire, with the help of Tripadvisor reviews.

1. The Windmill, Orton Waterville

The Windmill in Orton Waterville, near Peterborough, is an independent family-owned pub and restaurant.

A stylish indoor area is complimented by an outdoor patio and garden area, which even features its own children’s play park.

One reviewer, with the username Anji J, said: "The best children's play area in Cambridgeshire. Really lovely pub with restaurant. The play area is the best I have seen. Suitable for the very young to older kids."

Another, Stephaniecambs, added: "Such a lovely place to have right on my doorstep. Amazing park for kids, friendly staff. Great food. And amazing cocktails. Definitely worth a visit."

2. The Crown inn, Linton

The Crown Inn in Linton, near Cambridge, features a brasserie-style restaurant with "an eclectic blend of tempting choices prepared by our experienced professional chefs" on a menu which changes seasonally.

Different menus for lunch, Sunday lunch and dinner are offered, whilst a children's' menu is also provided.

The pub uses local suppliers, and has been run by its current owners, Joel and Sam, for over 30 years.

Linton Zoo is also nearby, making the pub an ideal stop for a family day out.

3. The Red Lion, Grantchester

The Red Lion in the village of Grantchester, near Cambridge, is a 20-minute walk down from the University down the River Cam.

The pub aims to welcome the whole family, including dogs, with roaring fires, fresh food and award-winning ales on offer.

One reviewer, XP-Traveler, commented: "The pub is clean, food were delicious and if you have young children, garden seating is perfect as there is a play area to occupy the kids. Highly recommended and look forward to visiting again."

Another, Marianne H, added: "Funny, but neither dogs or children become a 'nuisance' in this lovely pub - everyone just gets along fine - dogs and kids alike! Such a unique place to feel comfortable and chill out - especially by the fire on a cold day."

4. The Three Kings, Ely

The Three Kings on Station Road in Haddenham, Ely, is a 17th century coaching inn, which retains its historic character.

Homemade food, a relaxing courtyard area and high quality ales and cider are all promised by the pub.

On reviewer, nicholasheller, commented: "I had the lamb which was amazing. The two sirloin steaks looked amazing, and the venison burger was apparently heavenly. Even the kids food was brilliant."

Another, Fionaely, added: "Popped in for something to eat at 4:30 on a Saturday with the kids. The kitchen opens at 5pm but they opened early for us. The staff were really friendly and welcoming, and the place itself is clean and well kept."

5. The Anchor, Little Paxton

The Anchor in Little Paxton, near St Neots, was a finalist for Stars' 'best pub garden' award in 2020.

The establishment claims to both family and dog friendly, having undergone a refurbishment in 2021.

Both indoor and outdoor seating is available, along with a marquee in the garden "while still keeping the traditional village pub atmosphere and welcoming friendly staff."

A play area is also located on site, with the pub hosting multiple events throughout the year.

6. Hartford Mill, Huntingdon

Hartford Mill in Huntingdon contains a play area by the popular Wacky Warehouse brand of kids attractions.

Wacky Warehouse claim to have "undisputed world experts at making sure they (children) always have a great time". Admission to the play area costs £4.00 per child, with a 'tot club' costing £2.75 per child.

One reviewer, Amyjanee22, said: "Very pleased with the food, which came out very hot, and the children's meal was a generous portion."

Another, 455MandyC, commented: "Hartford Mill, thank you for working very hard, I had a fun time in the wacky wacky warehouse and had a lovely children’s meal, Nanny and Grandpa had a lovely meal too."

7. The Black Bear, Wisbech

The Black Bear in Wisbech offers an Italian-inspired menu, which also contains a few traditional pub classics.

Marketed as "a friendly pub for the whole family", the pub has a beer garden, patio and WiFi to keep all members of the family entertained.

The venue is rated four stars out of five on Tripadvisor, with 34 out of 59 reviewers giving the establishment five stars.

Reviews also mention the quality of the carvery on offer, a meal that the whole family can enjoy.

8. Ye Olde Griffin, March

The Ye Olde Griffin in March is not only a pub, but is a hotel as well, with 11 rooms to choose from.

The establishment has something for everyone, with both Sky and BT Sport being shown, Sunday Roasts on offer and a Bottomless Brunch available.

One Tripadvisor user, Steve M, commented: "This is a wonderful pub with great staff and super pub food. Incredibly good value. Well worth a visit. Well done all!! March seems to have lots of places to eat and drink but this place is a cracker."

Another, Robin S, said: "Had another excellent Sunday lunch with the in laws at The Griffin. Great staff, service, food and great value. Always has a good friendly atmosphere."

9. The Prince Albert, Ely

The Prince Albert in Silver Street, Ely, underwent a £280,000 makeover in February 2022, providing a new garden room, kitchen and pizza oven.

The pub itself promises quality cask ales and freshly prepared food in a friendly, comfortable environment.

One reviewer, David C, said: "(I've) Been fortunate to eat here twice this week. The first time was Valentines night when the food and service was first class...

"...On Sunday we visited again with the family in tow and had a traditional roast. The beef and rump of lamb were fantastic, and the size of the home made Yorkshire puddings put a big smile on the grandchildren's faces."