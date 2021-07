Published: 2:29 PM July 16, 2021

Venues in the area are looking forward to being able to operate normally again on 'Freedom Day' but many are acting with caution. - Credit: Facebook/The Crown Inn/Littleport Exservicemens Club/The Oliver Twist Country Inn/The Cobblestones

A number of pubs and restaurants in Cambridgeshire will be keeping their Covid-19 measures beyond ‘Freedom Day’ (July 19) even though all remaining legal restrictions will be lifted.

Venues are looking forward to being able to operate normally again from Monday, but many are acting with caution.

One of those is The Crown Inn, Littleport, who suffered a Covid blow earlier this month, forcing them to stay shut for the Euro 2020 final.

The Crown Inn is one of the pubs keeping its Covid-19 measures past July 19. - Credit: Facebook/The Crown Inn

The Crown Inn rules from July 19

Table service remains and bars screens up.

One area where customers can order at the bar – it will be clearly marked.

No standing at the bar only to order and collect drinks.

Staff continue to wear masks.

One-way system will stay.

No standing, all customers to sit around tables.

Customers to wear a mask when walking around to protect others.

A spokesperson for The Crown said: “We want to remain open and keep everyone safe so please all respect our rules and we will see you soon”.

Littleport Ex-servicemens club is one of the venues going back to pre-covid times. - Credit: Facebook/Littleport Exservicemens Club

Littleport Exservicemens Club are doing things a little differently though.

They say from July 19, all restrictions placed will no longer apply at the venue.

A spokesperson said: “No track and trace, no one way system, no face masks, no table service.

“You will be able to stand, or lean against the bar while ordering you next beer.

“Music lovers will be able to dance.

“This is a massive change to what we have been used to”.

The club are still recommending face masks are worn until seated though.

“Wear a mask if you feel safer, use the track and trace if you wish, sanitize your hands and you can inform our staff that you require table service if it makes you feel safer.

“Dancing is permitted without a mask, but please have some respect for those people who wish to dance with a mask,” they said.

With an outbreak of Coronavirus in the village, the club asks people to contact them directly if they have and special requests.

The Oliver Twist Country Inn are keeping most Covid-19 measures, but are allowing an increase in party size. - Credit: Facebook/The Oliver Twist Country Inn

The Oliver Twist County Inn at Guyhirn, are keeping many pre-July 19 rules, and have said its first priority is keeping customers and its team safe.

Oliver Twist rules from July 19

Table service only – tables will need to be booked for drinking as well as dining.

Drinking at the bar is not permitted.

Staff will continue to wear face masks whilst serving customers.

Customers can continue wearing face masks whilst not seated, though this will be left to customer discretion.

Increase in party size.

The Oliver Twist say it intends to relax the rules further over time as the situation continues to improve.

The Cobblestones is one of the restaurants keeping its Covid-19 measures. - Credit: Archant

The Cobblestones in March have made it clear that they will not be making many changes come ‘Freedom Day’.

The Cobblestones rules from July 19

No extra tables added.

Track and Trace can still be used.

Table service, BUT you can order at the bar.

Hand sanitiser points are staying.

Touch points will be cleaned regularly.

A spokesperson said: “As a guest, it’s our job to make sure we make normality and safety look normal for you.

“We will always do what we strive to do and look after you like family.”

In Ely, Inferno BBQ say they too will be keeping some rules in place ‘for the wellbeing of both our employees and our customers’.

It is also known the decision was made due to an increase in cases in the area.

Inferno BBQ rules from July 19

Table service remains, with dividers between tables.

No going up to the bar to order drinks or pay the bill.

Staff will continue to wear a mask; customers will also be asked too (although not mandatory) when walking around to protect themselves as well as others.

The team say they will monitor and review the rules again at a later date.

“We have made this decision for the benefit of all so we ask please do respect our rules," they said.