7 great Chinese restaurants which deliver in Cambridgeshire

We've put together a list of Chinese restaurants with delivery in Cambridgeshire - Credit: Cats Coming/Pexels

Chinese restaurants offer a great way to experience a cuisine and culture from abroad.

Eating in can provide a full experience including Chinese décor, music, and recommendations from the waiter.

But having a Chinese meal delivered at home can be extremely convenient, particularly for feeding large groups.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of some great Chinese restaurants that deliver from across Cambridgeshire:

1. Royal China, March

Free delivery is available for all orders over £25 from Royal China. - Credit: Google Maps

Royal China is a Chinese takeaway and delivery service in March.

The venue offers a home delivery service for £1 in March, or free delivery in the town if you spend more than £25.

Orders outside March incur a £2 charge.

Royal China is at 67 High Street, March, PE15 9JJ. Phone: 01354 653832

2. New Dragon Inn, Ely

No less than seven set menus are available from New Dragon Inn. - Credit: Google - By Owner

New Dragon Inn cooks its food fresh in Downham Road, Ely, and has drivers to deliver throughout the city.

The venue offers no less than seven set menus, and a wide range of traditional favourites.

One Google reviewer, chris s, said: "Some of the very best Chinese takeaway I have ever had. A rival to some of the best London's China Town has to offer."

Another, Alison Turner, added: "Nice food huge portions great value. We always order less food from here to save on waste because the servings are so generous."

New Dragon Inn is at 1A Downham Road, Ely, CB6 1AG. Phone: 01353 668833

3. China Garden, Wisbech

China Garden has a 3.5 star rating on Tripadvisor. - Credit: Google - By Owner

China Garden in Wisbech claims to offer "the best Chinese cuisine to take away".

Orders over £18 come complete with free prawn crackers.

The venue has a 3.5 star rating on Tripadvisor with four of 14 Tripadvisor reviewers giving the location five stars.

Five of the 14 gave the location a four-star rating.

Search China Garden, Wisbech on Facebook.

4. Evergreen, Chatteris

English and Chinese food is available from Evergreen. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Evergreen in Chatteris is a Cantonese and Peking takeaway in the town centre.

The menu features a wide selection of roast duck plates, egg omelettes and Thai specials.

One Google reviewer, Maggie Haile, wrote: "Our first takeaway from Evergreen, good service, tasty food, large portions

and good prices."

Another, Andy Fisher, said: "Fairly fast service, food is always nice and tasty and hot. I love the spring rolls along with vegetable curry. Never had a bad meal from here, reasonable prices too."

Search Evergreen, Chatteris on Facebook.

5. Witchford Takeaway, Witchford

Set meals are available for between one and four people at the Witchford Takeaway. - Credit: Google Maps

The Witchford Takeaway offers a selection of dishes and set menus for one, two, three or four diners.

Meals include duck, rice, chow mein, chop suey and sweet and sour dishes.

A variety of curries is also available.

Witchford Takeaway is at 114a Main Street, Witchford, CB6 2HP. Phone: 01353 661288

6. Ruby Chinese Takeaway, Wisbech

Ruby Chinese Takeaway in Wisbech offers three different set menus to choose from. - Credit: Google Maps

Ruby Chinese Takeaway in Wisbech offers three separate set menus.

One set menu, the "Chef's Speciality", serves four people for £60.

One Google Reviewer, Mike Nemrova, said: "(My) New Favourite place, delicious food and delivery too."

Another, Chris Isherwood, added: "One of the better Chinese take aways in Wisbech."

Ruby is at 12 Nene Quay, Wisbech, PE13 1AQ. Phone: 01945 585811

7. Cherry Valley, St Ives

Cherry Valley is a family-run business that has been open since 1990. - Credit: Google Maps

Cherry Valley in St Ives is "a friendly family-run business" which has served up tasty Chinese dishes since 1990.

The restaurant's website boasts: "The Master Chef, who is also the owner, has gained more than 28 years of experience working in restaurants in Hong Kong and the UK."

The establishment has a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor.

128 of 227 Tripadvisor reviewers gave the location five stars out of five.

Find Cherry Valley online: http://www.thecherryvalley.co.uk/