A popular March hotel and restaurant is launching a bottomless brunch and offering two-for-one cocktails to mark Mother's Day weekend.

Ye Olde Griffin Hotel's bottomless brunch, which costs £20 per person, will be available from Saturday March 26 and the 2-4-1 cocktails deal will run on both Saturday and Sunday.

Ye Olde Griffin Hotel in March is launching a bottomless brunch to mark Mother's Day weekend. - Credit: YE OLDE GRIFFIN HOTEL

"Our brand new 'bottomless brunch' has arrived just in time for Mother’s Day weekend," say the Griffin team.

"Pick your breakfast dish or burger and enjoy 90 minutes of bottomless drinks."

When it comes to the 2-for-1 cocktails, you can choose from a Gordon’s Pink Gin-Tini or a classic Pornstar Martini.

"Whether you're celebrating with mum, remembering mum or have a mother figure in your life you want to thank, we've got you covered," the team adds.

"Why not go all out and upgrade to enjoy a Martini or two, too."

To book in advance, call: 01354 652517 or visit: www.greatukpubs.co.uk/thegriffinhotel