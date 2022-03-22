News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Things to do >

Bottomless brunch launches at Ye Olde Griffin Hotel in March

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:07 PM March 22, 2022
Bottomless brunches have launched at Ye Olde Griffin Hotel.

Bottomless brunches have launched at Ye Olde Griffin Hotel. - Credit: cottonbro

A popular March hotel and restaurant is launching a bottomless brunch and offering two-for-one cocktails to mark Mother's Day weekend.

Ye Olde Griffin Hotel's bottomless brunch, which costs £20 per person, will be available from Saturday March 26 and the 2-4-1 cocktails deal will run on both Saturday and Sunday.

Ye Olde Griffin Hotel in March is launching a bottomless brunch to mark Mother's Day weekend.

Ye Olde Griffin Hotel in March is launching a bottomless brunch to mark Mother's Day weekend. - Credit: YE OLDE GRIFFIN HOTEL

"Our brand new 'bottomless brunch' has arrived just in time for Mother’s Day weekend," say the Griffin team. 

"Pick your breakfast dish or burger and enjoy 90 minutes of bottomless drinks." 

When it comes to the 2-for-1 cocktails, you can choose from a Gordon’s Pink Gin-Tini or a classic Pornstar Martini.

"Whether you're celebrating with mum, remembering mum or have a mother figure in your life you want to thank, we've got you covered," the team adds.

"Why not go all out and upgrade to enjoy a Martini or two, too." 

To book in advance, call: 01354 652517 or visit: www.greatukpubs.co.uk/thegriffinhotel

Food and Drink
March News

Don't Miss

Armed police were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank on the B1098 between Upwell and Manea after reports of a man with a gun.

Cambs Live News

Armed police called to B1098 Cambridgeshire after reports of gunman

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
15 people were arrested and £11k in cash, 181 wraps of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine as well cannabis was seized. 

Cambs Live News

15 arrests and three county lines closed after Cambs drugs busts

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Red Wendy's sign with trees in the background.

Wendy's and Taco Bell are coming to Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the Guyhirn roundabout.

A47 Fen Road to close for two nights

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon