Shooters American Diner in March is set to relocate to the Three Lions Sports Bar and Restaurant, an establishment owned by the same team.

A spokesperson for the diner told The Cambs Times: "[We're] only moving as the landlord has made it impossible for us to stay at Nene Parade."

The diner's menu and food will move to the new location from next week onwards.

The Three Lions Sports Bar and restaurant opened on March 11, earlier this year.

It is owned by Dan and Claire Smethurst, who also own Route 47 at Thorney Toll.

A statement on Shooters American Diner's Facebook page read: "Good afternoon everyone, some news to bring you from Shooters American Diner….

"We are moving!

The Three Lions Sports Bar opened its doors on March 11. - Credit: Three Lions Sports Bar and Restaurant

"For several reasons we have decided to move the Shooters menu and food to our new pub the

Three Lions Sports Bar & Restaurant.

"The good news is that this means Shooters will be available everyday!!!

"This weekend will be our last weekend open at Nene Parade with the Shooters menu being available at the Three Lions from next week!

"Please feel free to message us with any questions."