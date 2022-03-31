The 9 Michelin Guide restaurants in Cambridgeshire

There are nine Michelin Guide Restaurants in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Jay Wennington on Unsplash

There are nine restaurants in Cambridgeshire that have the honour of being named in the Michelin Guide, some even being awarded the prestigious Michelin Star.

Being featured in the guide is a mark of exquisite fine-dining, with food that is on another level of flavour and presentation than all other restaurants.

Having nine of these establishments in Cambridgeshire provides the opportunity for locals to sample the best-of-the-best when it comes to food.

However, Michelin Guide restaurants are often expensive and with so many in the county to choose from, deciding which one to try can be difficult.

That's why we've put together a list, providing the lowdown on each establishment, so you can decide which one to visit.

1. Midsummer House, Cambridge

Midsummer House in Cambridge is not only featured on the Michelin Guide, but has two Stars to its name.

Set in a Victorian House, the restaurant overlooks Midsummer Common and the River Cam, with the establishment's own garden adding to the natural picturesque view.

Chef and owner Daniel Clifford has run the restaurant for over 20 years. He teams up with head chef Mark Abbott to produce a refined menu, featuring natural seasonal ingredients.

Midsummer House is the winner of two Michelin Stars. - Credit: Google Maps

A generous tasting menu is available, for the price of £250 per person.

The Michelin Guide states: "This is a kitchen which is not afraid to push the boundaries. Luxury ingredients are generously used, flavours are measured, there’s an appealing range of different textures and many of the dishes are finished off at the table."

2. The Three Hills, Bartlow

The Three Hills in Bartlow, between Cambridge and Saffron Walden, is a pub that has it's roots in the 15th century and is named after a nearby Roman burial site.

Unusually for a Michelin Guide restaurant, the Three Hills is a dog-friendly traditional country pub, with six ensuite bedrooms available.

Four separate areas are available for dining including the orangery, the snug, an outdoor area and the bar.

The Michelin Guide states: "Seasonal modern menus mix pub and restaurant style dishes, and there’s a pizza oven on the charming terrace.

"Bedrooms are chic and comfy."

3. Mercado Central, Cambridge

Mercado Central is a Spanish-inspired restaurant set in a historic townhouse.

The establishment focusses on Galician and Basque heritage, with both an open kitchen and an upstairs dining room to enjoy.

Mercado Central is a Spanish-inspired restaurant set in a historic townhouse. - Credit: Google Maps

Mercado Central sources quality ingredients from both the UK and Southern Europe to populate the restaurant's fish-focussed menu.

The Michelin Guide states: "There’s a buzzy vibe to this brightly decorated townhouse with its cheery tiled kitchen and fresh fish display...

"...Start with some sharing plates, then move on to grilled meat or fish."

4. MJP @ The Shepherds, Fen Ditton

Chef Mark J Poynton's restaurant in The Shepherds historic village pub boasts a relaxed dining experience, and an ever-changing menu.

The pub is located in the village of Fen Ditton, between Cambridge and Horningsea, and offers a create-your-own tasting menu service.

Alternatively, the chef's tasting menu is available, with Mark Poynton's favourite dishes featured.

The Michelin Guide states: "A mix of dish sizes lets you personalise the format of your meal.

"Flavours are punchy and rich, ingredients are in their prime and there are touches of creativity too."

5. Fancett's, Cambridge

Describing itself as a "small, French-influenced bistro", Fancett's opened when the former owners of the North Street Bistro in Kings Lynn relocated to Cambridge's Mill Road.

The restaurant promises a relaxed, personal and intimate setting to enjoy seasonal menus. These menus are altered based on the best available produce.

The restaurant promises a relaxed, personal and intimate setting to enjoy seasonal menus. - Credit: Google Maps

The bistro is owned by duo Holly and Dan Fancett, whose North Street Bistro was awarded two AA Rosettes and featured in the Michelin Guide prior to the lease ending on the property.

The Michelin Guide states: "Cooking is French to the core, with classic techniques and skilful execution resulting is hearty, appetising dishes."

6. The Elm, Abbots Ripton

The Elm in Abbots Ripton, near Huntingdon, is set in a thatched building and has access to a number of walks on a nearby estate.

The restaurant promises "everything you want from your perfect countryside pub", with a garden, open fire, comfortable rooms and a wide selection of food and drink.

The grade II listed building was built in the 15th century, to offer hospitality to drovers bringing cattle down from Scotland.

The Michelin Guide states: "Pub favourites mix with modern classics, and game from the Fellowes family estate is a feature.

"They offer over 180 whiskies and have four bedrooms too."

7. Vanderlyle, Cambridge

Vanderlyle is a sustainability-focussed restaurant serving vegetarian dishes.

Occasionally, the establishment transforms itself into Vinderlyle, a small-plates wine bar for less-formal dining.

Chefs Alex Rushmer and Lawrence Butler source ethical local produce where possible, to populate their plant-based menu.

The Michelin Guide states: "A large, open-plan kitchen takes centre stage at Vanderlyle, which blends shabby chic styling with designer comfort.

"The well-balanced ten-course vegetarian menu shows imagination and creativity, along with purity and freshness of flavour."

8. Prévost @ the Haycock, Wansford

Prévost at the Haycock Manor Hotel in Wansford, near Peterborough, is set in the orangery of a former coaching inn.

Executive head chef Lee Clarke is Michelin recognised and features in the Good Food Guide.

Eight course, five course and three course menus are available, with a variety of dishes on offer.

The Michelin Guide states: "Lee Clarke’s restaurant is bright and colourful, with bird cage chandeliers, pergolas and a faux olive tree.

"Imaginative dishes have rich, hearty flavours and are served by an enthusiastic team."

9. Restaurant Twenty-Two, Cambridge

Set in a converted Victorian townhouse, Restaurant Twenty-Two first opened over 40 years ago.

Sam Carter's menu is honed from his years of experience working at Michelin-standard restaurants, and features seasonal, local produce that is delivered daily.

Restaurant Twenty-Two first opened over 40 years ago. - Credit: Google Maps

The restaurant's candlelit dining rooms are best experienced after dark for an atmospheric feel.

The Michelin Guide states: "Ambitious modern tasting menus feature plenty of contrasting textures and tastes; there’s also a set menu on offer at lunchtime."